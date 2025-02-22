Garrett Long hits late winner to send Whitworth over Linfield 72-71 in regular-season finale

From staff reports

McMINNVILLE, Ore. – Senior Garrett Long hit the winning shot in the final seconds to lift the Whitworth men’s basketball team to a 72-71 victory over Linfield on Saturday.

The loss ended Linfield’s season (7-18 overall, 4-12 Northwest Conference).

The Pirates trailed by as many as 14 points before taking a 68-61 lead late in the game.

Linfield rallied, launching a 10-2 run that gave it a 71-70 lead with eight seconds left – only for Long to take the lead back for Whitworth (22-3, 13-3).

Junior Colton Looney made 8 of 11 shots – including 6 of 7 3-pointers – and led the Pirates with 22 points. Top-seeded Whitworth will host the NWC Tournament, which starts Friday.