Idaho lawmakers have introduced several license plate bills. It’s quite a wide variety

Idaho lawmakers have introduced several license plate bills this year — from a new “Too Great for Hate” plate to options associated with the conservative movement to two potato plates.

Among the new options for vehicle owners could be “An Appeal to Heaven” plate. Also, the existing Gadsden flag plate could be available for more vehicles.

“I think my kid has the ski one on his car right now. He’s a big skier and I think it’s a way for people to generally have their expressions,” said Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, who co-sponsored the Appeal to Heaven bill.

The potato plate (one black and white, one white and teal) would “pay tribute to Idaho’s iconic crop,” according to Rep. Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley, the sponsor.

Specialty plate bills can become controversial, for a variety of reasons, and don’t always make it through the legislative process. Some legislators over the years have voted against every specialty plate on principle.

One of this year’s specialty potato plates, for example, drew concern about its coloring. Some lawmakers and one member of the public said the white and teal might look too much like Washington state’s plate.

“I assure you the last thing our Northern Idahoans want is to be labeled a Washingtonian,” said Katherine Kirk, Idaho Heritage Trust executive director, during a public hearing.

Despite the concerns, the Senate Transportation Committee sent it to the floor with a do-pass recommendation.

The Appeal to Heaven plate is a reference to a flag dating to the time of the American Revolution that has taken on conservative symbolism in recent years, according to The New York Times. The flag flew on ships under George Washington’s command, according to The Associated Press.

The design is now associated with groups who want to insert more religion into government, who support President Donald Trump and in part of the “Stop The Steal” movement in 2020-21, when Trump lost the presidential election, The Times reported.

None of that is why he wanted the plate, Tanner told the Statesman. He said the goal was to symbolize America’s values from over two centuries ago.

“We do need more God, in a sense, in everybody’s life, but this is not the intention of we’re doing this,” Tanner said. “I’d run a Trump flag if it was for Trump. That has nothing to do with it.”

Idaho’s plate would have a pine tree, “An Appeal to Heaven” on the bottom and Idaho on the top.

The Gadsden flag also originated around the time of the American Revolution, and later became associated with the right-wing populism of the Tea Party movement, according to Britannica. Some view it as having racist undertones, according to Britannica.

This year’s bill clarifies the image of the license plate: bright yellow, with the image of a rattlesnake in the center and the words “Don’t Tread on Me” on the bottom.

Lawmakers first approved the Gadsden plate last year, according to previous Statesman reporting.

This also isn’t the first time legislators have tried to create a “Too Great for Hate” option for drivers.

In 2020, the Idaho Legislature killed an attempt on its final vote of the session, according to previous Statesman reporting. The year before, the bill passed the Senate but never got a hearing in the House.

If any of these bills pass, it’s up to Idahoans whether they want them. Tanner said he has the specialty Idaho Capitol plate on his car.

“I like that plate. I don’t know, I might get this one when my registration is up,” Tanner said, referring to the Appeal to Heaven plate.