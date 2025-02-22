Kraken take down defending champion Panthers in return from break

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Jared McCann’s third-period goal and Joey Daccord’s 26 saves lifted the visiting Kraken over the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers 2-1 in regulation on Saturday.

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle returned to the lineup after missing 40 games following pelvis surgery. He registered two shots on goal and a hit in 14:03 of ice time during his first outing since Nov. 14.

Both teams shook off some rust following a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Finland, which finished last in the 4 Nations standings, wasn’t quite ready to disband; that squad was well-represented on the scoresheet in South Florida. Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko, the Kraken’s lone entry in the tournament, put Seattle up 1-0 in the first period.

Matty Beniers and Shane Wright worked together to set up Kakko on the power play. Kakko tossed the puck back and forth between his forehand and backhand as he approached, then stuffed it into the small gap between Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and the post.

Kakko’s Team Finland teammate Eetu Luostarinen tied the game. He made a break for the net, under pressure from Seattle defenseman Brandon Montour, and tapped in a pass from yet another Finland teammate, Anton Lundell. The secondary assist went to – of course – Finland’s Niko Mikkola.

The Panthers had their go-ahead goal called back late in the second period. Florida’s Evan Rodrigues drifted into Daccord’s crease and was somewhat pinned in by Kraken defenseman Josh Mahura. There wasn’t much room for Daccord to move laterally when the shot came and Seattle’s goal challenge was successful, on the grounds that Rodrigues entered the blue paint on his own and interfered with Daccord’s stick.

Kraken points leader McCann supplied his team’s second goal off the rush. It was McCann’s first goal in 10 games. It’s also his first goal of 2025 that wasn’t an empty-netter.

Wright got his second assist of the night on McCann’s goal. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past nine games.

Florida was without 4 Nations standout Matthew Tkachuk, who is still injured after exiting Team USA’s final against Canada with a lower-body injury. Bobrovsky made 20 saves.