Recap and highlights: Saint Mary’s holds off Gonzaga 74-67 to win WCC regular-season title

From staff reports

There were seniors celebrating at Gonzaga’s McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were wearing Saint Mary’s uniforms.

Led by Mikey Lewis’ 18 points and Mitchell Saxen’s 16, the Gaels spoiled Senior Night for GU, beating the Zags 74-67 and clinching their second straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

The loss dropped GU (21-8, 12-4 WCC) into a tie for second place with San Francisco. The top two teams in the regular season earn a bye into the WCC Tournament semifinals. The last Gonzaga team to lose four conference games in a season was in 1997-98.

Saint Mary’s (25-4, 15-1) has won four of the last five against GU.

Youtube

On a night celebrating Gonzaga’s six seniors — Ben Gregg, Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi and surprise starter Joe Few — the Zags found themselves down 11-0 to start the game. Graham Ike, listed as a senior but with a season of eligibility remaining, came off the bench to score GU’s first bucket, a dunk with 17 minutes left.

Gonzaga clawed back from a 41-31 halftime deficit to tie it at 46-all on an Ajayi free throw with 12:51 left.

Saint Mary’s pushed the lead back to 10, 67-57, after a 9-0 burst — a four-point play by Lewis , a 3-pointer by Luke Barrett and two foul shots by Lewis with 4:40 left. Gonzaga never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Ike finished with 19 points and Hickman 14 for GU, which hadn’t gone back-to-back seasons without at least a share of the WCC title since 1991-93. The Zags have won or shared 21 of the past 23 WCC titles.

Gonzaga hits the road on Tuesday to face Santa Clara, before wrapping up the regular season at San Francisco next Saturday.

BOX SCORE

Familiar formula: Timely plays, rebounding edge help Saint Mary’s defeat Gonzaga 74-67 in rematch It wasn’t an exact replay of the first Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game, but there were so many similarities in Saturday’s rematch. Another slow start by the Zags, who were down 11 points before they scored. Another dominating effort on the boards by the Gaels. Another big night from SMC freshman guard Mikey Lewis behind the 3-point line. Another tight game in crunch time where Gonzaga was outplayed. | Read more

Dave Boling: Saint Mary’s – not Gonzaga – is the leading force in the West Coast Conference Now beyond objective debate: Saint Mary’s has taken over as the West Coast Conference powerhouse. | Read more

‘Answered the call and then some.’ Saint Mary’s freshman Mikey Lewis burns Gonzaga again, scores 18 points in 74-67 win Mikey Lewis may still be coming off the bench two weeks from now at the West Coast Conference Tournament, but the Saint Mary’s freshman is likely to climb a few more spots on Gonzaga’s scouting report if the longtime rivals find themselves in another high-stakes matchup in Las Vegas. | Read more

Buzzer breakdown: Gonzaga’s Senior Night tradition goes sideways and SMC’s Mikey Lewis strikes off the bench Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 74-67 West Coast Conference loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday night at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more

during the second half of a college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. The Saint Mary’s Gaels won the game 74-67. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

18:46 – SMC 4, GU 0: Saxen scores on the first shot from the field, Barrett adds a layup after a Zags miss and the Gaels take an early lead. We’re underway in the Kennel.

17:49 – SMC 8, GU 0: Bad start for the Zags who call timeout after Few fouls Saxen on a made layup. Senior Day lineup exits after a couple minutes of action.

GU 0 of 3 from the field, SMC 4 of 4.

15:25 – SMC 15, GU 6: Ajayi makes a layup through a foul from Murauskas – his second – at the first media timeout.

Gaels start red-hot, 7 of 8 from the field behind Saxen’s seven points. Ike finally got the scoring going for GU with a dunk after SMC went up 11-0.

Ike ends the Gaels’ 11-0 run with the one handed jam😤 pic.twitter.com/TO04XSlCpF — SWX Local Sports (@SWXLocalSports) February 23, 2025

11:17 – SMC 22, GU 17: Zags make up some ground with 3-pointers from Nembhard and Hickman, Gaels attempt goes out of bounds to signal the U12 media timeout.

Gregg making a difference down low, as SMC doubles Ike in the post. Gregg has two points, two offensive rebounds and an assist.

Gaels keeping pressure on offensive end, 10 of 13 from the field.

6:23 – SMC 32, GU 23: Lewis hits his second 3-pointer since coming off the bench and the Zags call timeout.

Saxen has been dominant for SMC in the post with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Hickman leads GU with seven points.

SMC 14 of 22 from the field, 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. GU 10 of 22, 2 of 9.

Augustas Marciulionis to Mikey Lewis for 3⃣ !#GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/EuTJ52RL34 — Saint Mary’s Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) February 23, 2025

3:59 – SMC 36, GU 27: Gaels hold their lead and have possession at the U4 media timeout.

Huff provides a spark for GU with back-to-back baskets, but SMC answers.

Halftime

Saint Mary’s got ahead by double-digits with Gonzaga’s Senior Day lineup on the court and kept the pedal down to lead 41-31 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Gaels opened the game on an 11-0 run. The Zags twice cut the deficit to three points, but couldn’t close the gap.

SMC has been stellar on the offensive end, shooting 52% from the field and making 4 of 9 3-point attempts. Michtell Saxen leads with 11 points and Luke Barrett adds seven points and six rebounds.

The Zags shot 44% from the field and hit 2 of 9 3-pointers. Ryan Nembhard leads with seven points and four assists. Nolan Hickman also has seven points.

Graham Ike hasn’t been a big factor with four points and four rebounds. He has two fouls and has struggled against SMC’s double-teams.

Halftime: #SMC 41, #Gonzaga 31



Zags will have to erase a double-digit deficit if they want to avoid watching the Gaels celebrate a WCC reg. season title on their home floor. Gaels shooting 17 of 33 (51%) from the field. Zags are 14 of 32, 2 of 9 from the 3-point line. pic.twitter.com/UdSkpbtS1D — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2025

Second half

19:06 – SMC 41, GU 35: Zags open the second half with back-to-back baskets from Ike and Hickman. Good start as they try to come back from double digits.

15:17 – SMC 46, GU 42: Hickman hits a 3-pointer and Saxen loses the ball out of bounds for a turnover at the U16 media timeout.

Near-perfect start for the Zags, who have a 11-5 advantage since halftime. Hickman with seven points in the half to give him a team-high 14 in the game.

Gaels 1 of 6 from the field in the second half. Murauskas has three fouls.

11:49 – SMC 49, GU 46: Zags come all the way back to tie it, but Saxen answers with a three-point play on the other end to retake the lead.

Innocenti called for his second foul at the U12 media timeout. GU much improved in the second half, but yet to lead tonight.

7:45 – SMC 55, GU 53: All focus on the battle in the post between Ike and Saxen. Ike winning more in the second half, up to 13 points. Saxen blocked by Ajayi at the U8 media timeout and Gaels maintain possession, keeping the Zags at reach down the stretch.

Great test for the Zags resolve here tonight, they’ve struggled mightily in close games this season.

5:18 – SMC 65, GU 57: Quick 7-0 run from the Gaels, who get two 3-pointers from Lewis – one a four-point play – and another 3 from Barrett that leads to a Zags timeout.

Lewis has 13 points on four 3-pointers. Gaels took all the momentum after GU cut the lead to one point.

MIKEY LEWIS WITH THE THREE AND THE FOUL 🗣️🗣️#GaelsRise pic.twitter.com/cfzM6CFSbI — Saint Mary’s Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) February 23, 2025

3:46 – SMC 69, GU 61: Battle with a steal and a layup, but Barrettt answers with a jumper on the other end ahead of the U4 media timeout. Zags in need of a run or the Gaels will win the WCC regular-season title on their home court.

2:02 – SMC 72, GU 63: Battle blocks Wessels’ layup, but the Gaels grab the rebound and call timeout. Getting late for the Zags now.

0:39 – SMC 72, GU 65: Saxen steal, Hickman sends Marciulionis to the line and that will about do it. Gaels win the WCC regular-season title. We’ll be back shortly with a full recap.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Joe Few, Ryan Nembhard, Nolan HIckman, Michael Ajayi, Ben Gregg.

Few, Ajayi getting Senior Night starts.

SMC starters: Augustas Marciulionis, Jordan Ross, Luke Barrett, Paulius Murauskas, Mitchell Saxen.

The longest-tenured Zag, Ben Gregg, is honored on Senior Night. Dad Matt Gregg is fittingly wearing the “Little Benny” sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/UwOEY49oEe — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2025

Mark Few wearing a Joe Few T-shirt tonight. pic.twitter.com/YSuybf6ZJe — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2025

📍Spokane, Wash.



🏟️ #SMC (24-7, 14-1) at #Gonzaga (21-7, 12-3) at 5 p.m., ESPN2



📊GU: Graham Ike (16.8 ppg), Ike (7.6 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.7 apg)



SMC: Augustas Marciulionis (14.4 ppg), Paulius Murauskas (8.3 rpg), Marciulionis (6.2 apg) pic.twitter.com/1vmCk0DkXG — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2025

Pregame

There always seems to be high stakes when Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s get together.

That’s the case again this evening where Gaels will try to capture the West Coast Conference regular-season title on the Bulldogs’ home court. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center on ESPN2.

The Gaels (24-4, 14-1 WCC) beat the Zags (21-7, 12-3) 62-58 on Feb. 1 in Moraga, California, during the teams’ first meeting this season.

The two teams are in line for the conference’s top two seeds in the WCC Tournament and automatic byes in to the semifinals, though a loss could drop Gonzaga into a tie with San Francisco in third place.

The Zags have won five straight since losing to the Gaels. SMC’s only conference loss was by one point to USF on Feb. 6.

#Gonzaga assistant R-Jay Barsh rocking the Ben Gregg tee on Senior Night. pic.twitter.com/OtzDm97F0D — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 23, 2025

#Gonzaga lists Graham Ike as a senior, but the forward is eligible to return next season. Michael Ajayi could also return with the recent JC waiver passed by the NCAA.



No clarity on what either player will do yet. https://t.co/2WJGF8Kgms — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 22, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 81-36 all-time series lead over Saint Mary’s, but the Gaels have won three of the last four meetings.

Team stats

Saint Mary’s (24-4, 14-1) Gonzaga (21-7, 12-3) Points 74.8 87.8 Points allowed 60.7 69.5 Field goal pct. 46.1 50.0 Rebounds 39.4 39.7 Assists 16.2 20.0 Blocks 4.1 3.0 Steals 6.8 7.5 Streak Won 4 Won 5

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Augustas Marciulionis (SMC) 14.4 45.0 79.3 Graham Ike (GU) 16.8 58.4 78.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Paulius Murauskas (SMC) 8.3 5.8 2.5 Graham Ike (GU) 7.6 5.5 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Augustas Marciulionis (SMC) 6.2 2.1 34.5 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.7 2.3 34.8

Game preview

Round 2: Gonzaga trying to even score against first-place Saint Mary’s It’s round two for Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s with all the usual West Coast Conference and NCAA Tournament implications at stake and an extra helping of emotion on top, courtesy of GU’s Senior Night. Not to mention the potential historical significance. | Read more

Key matchup: Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, SMC’s Mitchell Saxen renew post battle A big-time matchup requires a big key matchup. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘That’s an awesome Zag’: Ben Gregg ready for senior night after navigating a most unique Gonzaga basketball journey A childhood spent dreaming of becoming a Zag almost didn’t happen for Ben Gregg. Four and a half years later, he’s a Gonzaga basketball legend, filling every role imaginable, experiencing soaring highs, painful lows and displaying an unquestioned work ethic — all the while continuously giving back to his two hometowns, Spokane and Portland. Ben Gregg, meet Senior Night. | Read more

Mark Few praises Gonzaga for building ‘harder outer shell’ during recent WCC run PULLMAN – By the time Nolan Hickman raised up for a corner 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining in the first half, deflating Washington State’s crowd with a shot that would extend Gonzaga’s lead to 24 points, it was almost hard to remember what transpired during the first four minutes at Beasley Coliseum. | Read more

Gonzaga spoils Washington State’s large home crowd, cruises to 84-63 victory on Palouse PULLMAN – Perhaps with trepidation about wintry Inland Northwest road conditions, a handful of Washington State and Gonzaga fans with tickets to Wednesday’s rivalry game held off on actually making the trip to Beasley Coliseum. | Read more