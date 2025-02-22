Shea Van Olm adds to league-leading goal tally, Spokane Chiefs fall on the road to Tri-City 3-2

KENNEWICK – Terrell Goldsmith scored an insurance goal late in the second period, and the Tri-City Americans held off the Spokane Chiefs 4-2 at Toyota Center in a Western Hockey League game on Saturday.

The Americans built a 3-1 lead on Goldsmith’s goal – just the defenseman’s fourth of the season in 50 games – at 14:35 of the second.

Shea Van Olm made it a one-goal game with 2 ½ minutes left in the period with his league-leading 46th of the season, which came on a power play.

It stayed that way until late in the third period. The Chiefs had an extra skater in the last minute with the goalie pulled, and Tri-City’s Jake Gudelj was called for hooking, giving the Chiefs a 6-on-4 power play with 16.1 seconds left.

Berkly Catton won the draw, but the Chiefs couldn’t hold the zone and Savin Virk lobbed an empty-net goal to ice it.

Catton had a goal, his 34th of the season, and added an assist for the Chiefs.