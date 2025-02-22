State gymnastics: Mead teammates Dezlyn Lundquist and Tabitha Pierce medal at 4A individual finals

By Terry Wood The Spokesman-Review

BELLEVUE – Two seniors and long-time teammates from Mead said farewell to their high school gymnastics careers by standing together on the podium one last time at the State 4A gymnastics individual event finals Saturday at Sammamish High School.

Dezlyn Lundquist had the fifth-place medal for floor exercise draped around her neck and Tabitha Pierce wore the sixth-place medal, a nice finish to a sport they both cherish.

“This has been a really good experience,” said Lundquist, who finished fifth in Friday night’s all-around competition despite battling the effects of a high ankle sprain suffered almost two weeks ago. “I’m happy to be moving on, but I’m sad to be leaving it.”

Lundquist posted a 9.3 on floor, followed by Pierce at 9.2. Lundquist, who won the individual 3A/2A floor crown as a sophomore in 2023, also finished tied for third on uneven bars (9.25). She also took fifth on balance beam (9.075). Junior Delaney Christoff took 12th on beam (7.975) and her freshman sister Makena Christoff placed 12th on vault (8.2). Mead took third in Friday night’s 4A team competition, trailing first-place Woodinville by less than a point.

Despite the limitations Lundquist faced because of her injured ankle, she was pleased with her final outing.

“This was it,” Lundquist, 18, said. “I had to go all out. I thought I had a great meet and I’m proud of how I competed. On beam, I can’t bend my ankle enough to land on it sometimes. We put my aerial back in today because, why not? I’m proud of it. I hadn’t done it for a week, I had a fall, and I still placed. That made me pretty excited.

“I’m sad that it’s over because I’ve been doing this for like 16 years. It’s taught me a lot of life lessons: how to be a teammate, how to be independent and strong. I’m happy I’ve had the experience.”

Pierce was likewise happy with her outing.

“Floor is my favorite event,” she said. “I like being able to smile and dance so people can see your personality, and I can see my teammates dancing on the side and cheering for me. It’s a lot of fun.

“I’m going to miss this team. It’s definitely been my favorite part of high school so far.”

Pierce has plans to study business management at Clemson, where her sister attends. Lundquist is still pondering her collegiate options with plans to study nursing. Next up for both is track season. Lundquist has advanced to state as a pole vaulter each of the past two seasons. Pierce is a sprinter, triple jumper, long jumper and pole vaulter.”

Mead coach Hannah Bjerkestrand is sad to see them leave.

“Gymnasts have a special camaraderie that’s a little different from, say, basketball, where you’re running plays on a court with other people,” she said. “Here you have to want teammates to succeed just as badly as you want yourself to succeed. And that’s what they do, and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”