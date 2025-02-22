This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About" by Mel Robbins (Hay House/TNS) (TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

4. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales,” Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

5. “James,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “We All Live Here,” Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Three Days in June,” Anne Tyler (Knopf)

8. “The Wedding People,” Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “The Medici Return,” Steve Berry (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

3. “Loved to Life: A 40-Day Pilgrimage with Love Himself That Will Change Your Life,” Ann Voskamp (Tyndale Momentum)

4. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

5. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

6. “You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip,” Kelsey McKinney (Grand Central)

7. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life,” Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering,” Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “Bake With Brooki,” Brooke Bellamy (Penguin Australia)

10. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)