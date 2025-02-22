Unprovoked shark attacks fell worldwide in 2024

By Erin Blakemore Washington Post

The number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide fell in 2024, with the United States logging the highest number of unprovoked bites, shark researchers recently announced.

There were 47 unprovoked attacks recorded worldwide last year, down from 69 the previous year, according to the International Shark Attack File, a database maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida. Shark-related fatalities fell in 2024, too, with seven deaths, four of which were found to be unprovoked. There were 10 fatal unprovoked attacks in 2023, researchers said.

Every year, researchers gather and verify reports of attacks, then classify whether they were provoked, meaning that they involved human-initiated interaction.

The data from 2024 showed 24 provoked bites worldwide and three “boat bites,” in which a shark attacked a marine vessel. The majority of the unprovoked shark bites were recorded in the United States with 28, followed by Australia with nine.

The largest numbers of unprovoked shark bites in the United States took place in Florida (14), Hawaii (four, including one fatal attack) and Texas (four). Half of all victims were swimming or wading at the time of the unprovoked bite; others were surfing, snorkeling or free diving.

Although some sharks bite without provocation, the report notes that the risk of being bitten unprovoked remains “extremely low.”

To avoid unprovoked attacks, experts recommend that people take off shiny jewelry before swimming, swim close to shore and with a buddy, and avoid swimming at dawn, dusk or near fishing areas or around schools of fish.

If a shark comes near you, International Shark Attack File scientists recommend maintaining eye contact and slowly moving away, if possible. If a shark tries to bite, museum officials say, it’s best to hit it in the eyes, gills and snout and to try to push it away by the snout.