Do you have any $2 bills? They could be worth thousands

By Geoff Herbert Tribune News Service

How much are $2 bills worth?

Not all $2 bills are valuable (beyond their $2 face value) but some of them could be worth thousands. For example, a $2 Federal Reserve Star Note, printed in 2003 with a low single-digit serial number (L00000007), reportedly sold for $2,400 on Heritage Auctions in 2022, then sold again for $4,000 two weeks later.

According to Bankrate, millions of $2 bills are still in circulation and continue to be printed today. The ones worth the most are rare, uncirculated bills with historical significance or printing errors.

You can check the price of your own paper money at uscurrencyauctions.com. Even circulated $2 bills from 2013 are worth a little extra ($2.10), but some of the best finds are from 1928 or earlier.

Here are some of the most valuable $2 bills to look for in your piggy bank, junk drawer or lockbox:

$2 bills from 1862 and 1869: The earliest $2 bills, which featured a portrait of Alexander Hamilton, are popular among collectors due to their historical significance and limited availability. Don’t throw away your shot, because these bills can be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars depending on their condition.

$2 Treasury Note from 1890: These are worth $4,500, according to U.S. Currency Auctions. A mint condition will sell for even more at an auction.

$2 red seal notes from 1928: These $2 bills, the first to feature Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home, are the earliest version of the modern $2 notes and featured a red seal instead of a green one. Circulated bills can be worth between $5 and $175, according to Bankrate, while uncirculated bills are worth

$2 bicentennial bills from 1976: Some $2 bills printed for America’s 200th anniversary feature special serial numbers, misprints, stamps or star notes that can make them worth up to $900. The rarest is a “ladder note,” with a serial number of 12345678, which can go for thousands at auction.

Paper money isn’t the only thing worth big bucks, by the way. PennLive.com reports coins can be valuable, too, like a 1943-D Lincoln Bronze Wheat Penny worth up to $2.3 million.