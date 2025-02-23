How to grow fruit trees in your own backyard; plus local resources to get you started

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

There may be a lot of snow on the ground, but spring is still on its way, and the gardeners are itching to make plans for this year’s growing season.

If you are one of these gardeners, and if you find your daydreams populated with backyard-grown fruits, there are a few local educational events to support you on your fruit-growing journey.

This Sunday Ritter’s Garden and Gifts on North Division hosts “Fruit Tree Mastery Series: Harvesting and Processing.” From 2-3 p.m., get guidance on harvesting times, as well as processing, canning and storage tips. Admission is $10.

On Wednesday, the Otis Orchards branch of the Spokane County Library District hosts “Pruning & Planting Fruit Trees,” presented by Steve Nokes, WSU Extension Spokane County Master Gardener volunteer. The class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. At this event you can expect to learn all about how to plant trees for your landscape, and how to prune them through the years for optimal health and harvests.

Fruit trees are plenty rewarding, but they come with challenges. It is essential to do plenty of research and preparation before making the decision to plant fruit trees in your yard.

The first step is deciding what kind of fruit you would like to grow. As with any gardening, it is important to grow things that you like to eat. If your taste buds are happy, you will have an easier time staying motivated to pour care, time and resources into your plants.

Then consider a fruit tree that is a good fit for your level of gardening experience. Plum, cherry, pear and fig trees are all known to be relatively low maintenance due to their disease and pest resistance, as well as their minimal pruning requirements. These trees can also be grown in large pots if you are limited on space. You can also take a notes from local farmers as what to grow because they tend to grow crops that are well suited for the hardiness zone you live in.

After selecting the type of fruit you want to grow, you then have to decide on the variety. Dwarf varieties and self-pollinating varieties are great for small spaces, where you may only have room for one tree. Otherwise you would need to plant at least two trees of the same species but different varieties to facilitate pollination.

The next step is to evaluate the best area for planting. You want to ensure the tree is planted in a spot that will receive at least 6-8 hours of full sun. It’s also a good idea to test the soil in the spot you’re thinking of planting in to ensure the existing soil will support your tree’s needs.

Spacing is another critical factor. Research your chosen variety to determine how much space it needs from neighboring trees. Consider the spacing you will need around above-ground structures such as your house, garage, shed, garden, power poles and lines, as well as underground structures such as sewer lines, water pipes, and other utility lines. It’s always a good idea to talk with your utility company before you start digging.

Once your spot is chosen and your root ball is purchased, it’s time to start digging. As you prepare the spot, you can soak the root ball in water for a few hours prior to planting. It’s important to not plant the tree too deep in the ground. Dig a hole that is about as deep as the root ball and twice as wide. Comb out any tangles in the roots and trim any damaged or dead roots. This will allow the tree to break out of its current growth pattern and create new opportunities for the roots to spread.

You may be tempted to amend the soil as you would for vegetable gardening, but it is actually more beneficial to the tree to keep the soil as is. This helps the tree acclimate to the soil earlier on in its growth. This sets the tree up for success as it spreads beyond the initial planting hole. It will already be used to the native soil and it won’t have reservations about spreading its roots. Pack the soil and water thoroughly. Add mulch around the tree to retain moisture between waterings and to keep the roots cool.

You can stake the tree to provide it with some extra support and protection as it gets established. Just be sure to remove the stakes after the tree no longer needs them to prevent damaging the tree.

Wait until the tree has adapted to its new environment before fertilizing and opt for slow-release fertilizers that won’t overwhelm the roots. Keep an eye on your tree and look for signs of struggle or disease. Wilting, discoloration, and pest problems can indicate that your tree is under stress. Vibrant leaves, a well-developed crown, healthy bark, and continual growth all indicate that your tree is thriving.

“Before planting an apple, pear, or cherry tree for its beauty and bounty,” warn Mike Bush, extension entomologist of WSU’s Yakima County Extension and Marianne Ophardt, area horticulture specialist of WSU’s Benton County, in a WSU extension fact sheet, “residents who live in Washington’s major fruitproducing areas should consider the downside of planting fruit trees in their home landscape.

“Throughout Washington State, homeowners need to be aware of the insect pests that can infest the fruit of these trees and contribute to the amount of work required to grow pest-free fruit. Washington homeowners who plant apple, pear, or cherry trees are legally responsible for controlling the insect pests in host trees on their property.”

Homeowners new to planting fruit trees should consider peach, nectarine, apricot, prune or plum trees, the WSU team notes.

“The fruits of these trees are not regularly attacked by troublesome insect pests, so they may not require multiple pesticide applications during the growing season,” Bush and Ophardt write.

To dive into specifics on fruit trees, visit the WSU Extension Spokane County Master Gardener website. They have a wealth of free, locally relevant information on different varieties of fruits, as well as techniques for more advanced gardeners such as grafting.