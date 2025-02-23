The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Mat Classic 36: List of area champions and medal winners from the Tacoma Dome

Gonzaga Prep's Israel Acosta celebrates after winning his 4A boys 144-pound title match at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

List of the 16 area champions and all other medal winners from Mat Classic 36 at the Tacoma Dome.

4A boys: 106: Bodie Slater (Mead, 4th), Willis Tomeo (Ferris, 7th); 120: Kaysic Lundquist (Mead, 1st), Trandyn Lundquist (Mead, 5th); 126: James Mason (Mead, 2nd); 144: Israel Acosta (Gonzaga Prep, 1st); 165: Noah Holman (GP, 3rd); 175: Cole Schumacher (Mead, 5th); 190: Logan Ullah (Mead, 2nd), Ethan Harvey (Mead, 3rd); 215: Braeden Harvey (Mead, 2nd).

4A girls: 105: Taylor Pascua (Mead, 3rd); 125: Raenah Smith (Mead, 1st); 145: Kathryn Ambute-Gibson (Lewis and Clark, 8th).

3A boys: 106: Maddox Taft (Mt. Spokane, 3rd); 113: Amadis Sang (University, 8th); 126: Czar Quintanilla (UHi, 1st), Calister Crosby (UHi, 7th); 132: Camron Bogle (Cheney, 8th); 138: Braxton Beard (Central Valley, 5th), Owen VanRossum (Ridgeline, 6th), Joseph Stahl (Shadle Park, 7th); 144: Jayson Bonnett (MtS, 1st), Jackson Syron (Che, 3rd); 150: Paxon Beem-Cunanan (UHi, 7th); 157: Tyrese Guzman (SP, 2nd), Corbin Juarez (SP, 3rd); 165: Samuel Thomas (UHi, 2nd); 175: Brayden Burgener (SP, 1st), Trenton Moore (Che, 7th); 190: Bayden Beard (CV, 2nd); 215: Preston Wentling (Ridge, 5th); 285: Ryan Sulpizio (UHi, 8th).

3A girls: 100: Lily Cunningham (UHi, 5th); 110: Libby Roberts (UHi, 1st); Jennifer Tian (Che, 6th); 120: Olivia Vignere (UHi, 8th); 125: Jalisca Holmgren (Che, 5th); 130: Paige McGee (Che, 6th), Mariah Denney (UHi, 7th); 140: Samara Wienstock (UHi, 2nd); 145: Ireland Chodorowski (Che, 8th); 155: Hailee Argaw (Ridge, 5th).

2A boys: 106: Tucker Miller (Deer Park, 6th); 120: Jonas Bond (DP, 4th); 126: Jaiden Peak (West Valley, 8th); 138: Gavin Carnahan (DP, 2nd); 150: Brock Berger (DP, 5th); 190: Evan Henry (DP, 4th); 215: Samuel Sears (Pullman, 4th).

2A girls: 130: Evelyn Scott (DP, 4th); 145: Hailee Orgill (DP, 3rd); 170: Addy Steppe (Rogers, 3rd); 190: Aspen Hellickson (Clarkston, 6th); 235: Katherine Nelson (DP, 3rd).

1A boys: 106: Bodey Schweiger (Riverside, 1st), Braxton Reyes (Lakeside, 6th); 120: James Oliver (Medical Lake, 3rd), Bryce Davis (Colville, 5th); 126: Konnor Spradling (Lake, 5th); 138: Praithan Borja (Lake, 6th); 150: Myles Christen (Lake, 1st); 165: Peter DesRoches (Riv, 2nd); 215: True Cole (ML, 4th).

1B/2B/1A girls: 100: Payton Bennett (Newport, 6th); 105: Abby Starr (Republic-Curlew, 4th); 120: Serenna Swiger (Springdale, 3rd); 125: Lillian Monaghan (Wilbur-Creston, 5th); 130: Heather Wyborney (W-C, 3rd), Lyla Heinemann (ML, 4th); 135: Evelyn Phillips (R-C, 1st); 140: Karis Butler (Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 3rd), Hailey Bouge (R-C, 6th); 170: Danika Bretz (Reardan, 1st); 190: Alexis Taylor (Tekoa-Rosalia, 4th); 235: Dory Doty (Colfax, 6th).

1B/2B boys: 106: Ryder Pedersen (Freeman, 8th); 113: Micah Rocha (Northwest Christian, 3rd), Quinten Malone (Fre, 8th); 120: Bearret Murphey (Fre, 8th); 126: Cooper Phillips (Colf, 5th), Nakoa Rocha (NWC, 6th), Wayland Holmberg (Davenport, 7th); 132: Tyson Nunley (Newp, 7th), Cody Phillips (Colf, 8th); 138: Carson Kline (Rear, 4th), Dillon Gassenberg (Colf, 6th); 144: Jaxson Chantry (Selkirk, 2nd), Malachi Hoff (Dav, 5th), Moxon Strobel (Liberty, 7th); 150: Maddex Strobel (Lib, 1st), Carson Kubik (Lind-Ritzville, 6th), Titan Tapia (Chewelah, 7th); 157: Dakota Katzer (Chew, 2nd), Hudson Somes (NWC, 5th), Peyton Bailey (Chew, 6th), Lincoln Wright (Fre, 8th); 165: Jameson Davis (Selk, 2nd), Nolan Jeanneret (Chew, 3rd), Hunter Stearns (Chew, 7th); 175: Dekota Acosta (Chew, 1st), Joey Matherly (Lib, 2nd), Nathan Rasmussen (Selk, 6th); 190: Brock Gustaveson (Dav, 1st), Ares Swain (Newp, 2nd), Peyton Cannon (Pomeroy, 6th), Timofey Basargin (Spring, 7th); 215: Noah Butler (ACH, 1st), Issac Nelson (Colf, 8th); 285: Brock Tracy (L-R, 1st), Kaden Hippler (Kettle Falls, 2nd), Roman Tannehill (Newp, 4th), Kayle Casimir (ACH, 8th).