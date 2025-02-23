Mat Classic 36: List of area champions and medal winners from the Tacoma Dome
List of the 16 area champions and all other medal winners from Mat Classic 36 at the Tacoma Dome.
4A boys: 106: Bodie Slater (Mead, 4th), Willis Tomeo (Ferris, 7th); 120: Kaysic Lundquist (Mead, 1st), Trandyn Lundquist (Mead, 5th); 126: James Mason (Mead, 2nd); 144: Israel Acosta (Gonzaga Prep, 1st); 165: Noah Holman (GP, 3rd); 175: Cole Schumacher (Mead, 5th); 190: Logan Ullah (Mead, 2nd), Ethan Harvey (Mead, 3rd); 215: Braeden Harvey (Mead, 2nd).
4A girls: 105: Taylor Pascua (Mead, 3rd); 125: Raenah Smith (Mead, 1st); 145: Kathryn Ambute-Gibson (Lewis and Clark, 8th).
3A boys: 106: Maddox Taft (Mt. Spokane, 3rd); 113: Amadis Sang (University, 8th); 126: Czar Quintanilla (UHi, 1st), Calister Crosby (UHi, 7th); 132: Camron Bogle (Cheney, 8th); 138: Braxton Beard (Central Valley, 5th), Owen VanRossum (Ridgeline, 6th), Joseph Stahl (Shadle Park, 7th); 144: Jayson Bonnett (MtS, 1st), Jackson Syron (Che, 3rd); 150: Paxon Beem-Cunanan (UHi, 7th); 157: Tyrese Guzman (SP, 2nd), Corbin Juarez (SP, 3rd); 165: Samuel Thomas (UHi, 2nd); 175: Brayden Burgener (SP, 1st), Trenton Moore (Che, 7th); 190: Bayden Beard (CV, 2nd); 215: Preston Wentling (Ridge, 5th); 285: Ryan Sulpizio (UHi, 8th).
3A girls: 100: Lily Cunningham (UHi, 5th); 110: Libby Roberts (UHi, 1st); Jennifer Tian (Che, 6th); 120: Olivia Vignere (UHi, 8th); 125: Jalisca Holmgren (Che, 5th); 130: Paige McGee (Che, 6th), Mariah Denney (UHi, 7th); 140: Samara Wienstock (UHi, 2nd); 145: Ireland Chodorowski (Che, 8th); 155: Hailee Argaw (Ridge, 5th).
2A boys: 106: Tucker Miller (Deer Park, 6th); 120: Jonas Bond (DP, 4th); 126: Jaiden Peak (West Valley, 8th); 138: Gavin Carnahan (DP, 2nd); 150: Brock Berger (DP, 5th); 190: Evan Henry (DP, 4th); 215: Samuel Sears (Pullman, 4th).
2A girls: 130: Evelyn Scott (DP, 4th); 145: Hailee Orgill (DP, 3rd); 170: Addy Steppe (Rogers, 3rd); 190: Aspen Hellickson (Clarkston, 6th); 235: Katherine Nelson (DP, 3rd).
1A boys: 106: Bodey Schweiger (Riverside, 1st), Braxton Reyes (Lakeside, 6th); 120: James Oliver (Medical Lake, 3rd), Bryce Davis (Colville, 5th); 126: Konnor Spradling (Lake, 5th); 138: Praithan Borja (Lake, 6th); 150: Myles Christen (Lake, 1st); 165: Peter DesRoches (Riv, 2nd); 215: True Cole (ML, 4th).
1B/2B/1A girls: 100: Payton Bennett (Newport, 6th); 105: Abby Starr (Republic-Curlew, 4th); 120: Serenna Swiger (Springdale, 3rd); 125: Lillian Monaghan (Wilbur-Creston, 5th); 130: Heather Wyborney (W-C, 3rd), Lyla Heinemann (ML, 4th); 135: Evelyn Phillips (R-C, 1st); 140: Karis Butler (Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 3rd), Hailey Bouge (R-C, 6th); 170: Danika Bretz (Reardan, 1st); 190: Alexis Taylor (Tekoa-Rosalia, 4th); 235: Dory Doty (Colfax, 6th).
1B/2B boys: 106: Ryder Pedersen (Freeman, 8th); 113: Micah Rocha (Northwest Christian, 3rd), Quinten Malone (Fre, 8th); 120: Bearret Murphey (Fre, 8th); 126: Cooper Phillips (Colf, 5th), Nakoa Rocha (NWC, 6th), Wayland Holmberg (Davenport, 7th); 132: Tyson Nunley (Newp, 7th), Cody Phillips (Colf, 8th); 138: Carson Kline (Rear, 4th), Dillon Gassenberg (Colf, 6th); 144: Jaxson Chantry (Selkirk, 2nd), Malachi Hoff (Dav, 5th), Moxon Strobel (Liberty, 7th); 150: Maddex Strobel (Lib, 1st), Carson Kubik (Lind-Ritzville, 6th), Titan Tapia (Chewelah, 7th); 157: Dakota Katzer (Chew, 2nd), Hudson Somes (NWC, 5th), Peyton Bailey (Chew, 6th), Lincoln Wright (Fre, 8th); 165: Jameson Davis (Selk, 2nd), Nolan Jeanneret (Chew, 3rd), Hunter Stearns (Chew, 7th); 175: Dekota Acosta (Chew, 1st), Joey Matherly (Lib, 2nd), Nathan Rasmussen (Selk, 6th); 190: Brock Gustaveson (Dav, 1st), Ares Swain (Newp, 2nd), Peyton Cannon (Pomeroy, 6th), Timofey Basargin (Spring, 7th); 215: Noah Butler (ACH, 1st), Issac Nelson (Colf, 8th); 285: Brock Tracy (L-R, 1st), Kaden Hippler (Kettle Falls, 2nd), Roman Tannehill (Newp, 4th), Kayle Casimir (ACH, 8th).