Some Trump officials push back against Musk’s ultimatum to workers

By Chris Cameron and Maggie Haberman New York Times

WASHINGTON — Several Trump-appointed agency leaders urged their staffs not to comply with Elon Musk’s order to summarize their accomplishments for the past week or be removed from their positions, even as Musk doubled down on his demand over the weekend.

Their instructions in effect countermanded Musk’s order, challenging the broad authority President Donald Trump has given to the world’s richest man to make drastic changes to the federal bureaucracy. The standoff serves as one of the first significant tests of how far Musk’s power will extend.

As the directive ricocheted across the federal government, officials at some agencies, including the Defense Department, the FBI, the State Department and the office coordinating America’s intelligence agencies, bluntly told their employees not to respond.

The public pushback reflects a growing unease — and, in some cases, alarm — behind the scenes across the administration about the perception of Musk’s unchecked power.

The unease runs from lower staff to some Cabinet secretaries, who have tired of having to justify specific intricacies of agency policy and having to scramble to address unforeseen controversies that Musk has ignited.

Those officials are aware that he has influence over Trump privately, and they fear Musk using X, the social media website he owns, to single out people he views as obstructing him, according to one senior administration official.

One person who was quiet about the controversy throughout much of the weekend was Trump; after posting on social media Saturday morning that he wanted Musk to be more “aggressive” and then bragging about the purge of federal workers in a speech hours later, the president had remained mute on the subject through Sunday afternoon.

By then, some of the pushback against Musk from administration officials — coming in large part from the national security apparatus and law enforcement agencies — had become public and explicit.

“The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures,” Darin S. Selnick, the acting Pentagon official in charge of personnel, said in a statement, instructing Pentagon employees to “for now, please pause any response.”

Tulsi Gabbard, director of the office of national intelligence, ordered all intelligence community officers not to respond, in a message to intelligence officials reviewed by The New York Times.

“Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, IC employees should not respond to the OPM email,” Gabbard wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in an email to employees that “the FBI, through the office of the director, is in charge of all our review processes,” telling workers that they should “for now, please pause any responses.”

At the Justice Department and FBI, the threatening signals from Musk were met with a mix of anger and amazement that anyone would issue such a blanket demand without consideration for sensitive areas such as criminal investigations, legal confidentiality and grand jury material.

Some law enforcement supervisors quickly told employees to wait for more guidance from managers Monday before responding to the demand, according to current and former officials.

Other departments appeared to give conflicting guidance. The Department of Health and Human Services told its employees Sunday morning to follow the directive. An hour later, an email from the National Institutes of Health, a subordinate agency, told employees to “hold on responding” until “we receive further guidance.” That email was signed by Matthew J. Memoli, the agency’s Trump-appointed acting director.

On Saturday, Musk posted a demand for government employees to summarize their accomplishments for the week, warning that failure to do so would be taken as a resignation. Soon after, the Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal workforce, sent an email asking civil servants for a list of accomplishments, but it did not include the threat of removal for not complying.

Unions representing federal workers suggested that Musk’s order was not valid. They advised their members to follow guidance from their supervisors on how, and whether, to respond to the email.

In a scathing letter Sunday, Everett B. Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees — the largest federal employee union — told the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management that the email sent to federal employees was “plainly unlawful” and “thoughtless.”

Kelley demanded that the order be retracted, and noted, “By allowing the unelected and unhinged Elon Musk to dictate OPM’s actions, you have demonstrated a lack of regard for the integrity of federal employees and their critical work.”

Multiple intelligence agencies, including the National Security Agency, had warned employees that responding could risk inadvertently disclosing classified work.

Although Musk’s original email told employees not to include classified material, current and former intelligence officials said that if an adversary gained access to thousands of unclassified accounts of intelligence officers’ work that it would be able to piece together sensitive details or learn about projects that were supposed to remain secret.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., whose seat may be among the most fiercely contested in 2026, raised doubt about the order even as he gave broader support to Musk’s cost-cutting effort.

“I don’t know how that’s necessarily feasible,” Lawler said of the ultimatum. “Obviously, a lot of federal employees are under union contract.”

But, he continued, “There’s no question, as the Department of Government Efficiency moves ahead, what they are seeking to do is ensure that every agency and department is effectively and efficiently doing their job.”

It is unclear what legal basis Musk would have to justify mass firings based on responses to the email, and the White House and the Office of Personnel Management did not immediately answer questions about the threat of removal.

But Musk — who made similar unconventional demands during his takeover of Twitter, now known as X — insisted Sunday morning that the order amounted to “a very basic pulse check.”

In a series of posts, Musk also promoted baseless claims of wage fraud — that a significant number of “nonexistent” or dead people were employed in the federal workforce, and that criminals were using the fake employees to collect government paychecks.

“They are covering immense fraud,” Musk said in response to a post by a supporter that said that “the left is flipping out about a simple email.” In another post, Musk posted a meme that imagined some federal employees to be terrorized by the order.

His claims echo a similar one that tens of millions of dead people may be receiving fraudulent Social Security payments. A recent report by the Social Security Administration’s inspector general — a watchdog that investigates the program for waste, fraud and abuse — found that “almost none” of the people in the agency’s database who had likely died were receiving payments.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.