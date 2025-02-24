The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Post Falls police looking for suspect in man’s shooting death Sunday

Rook (Courtesy)
From staff reports

Post Falls police are looking for the man they believe shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner on Sunday, according to a news release from the agency.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Dorado Avenue.

The caller wasn’t home but reported that her boyfriend may have been shot and that she could see the suspect leave from a home camera, the release said.

Officers found the 46-year-old boyfriend, who has not been identified, dead inside the home. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Police later identified 47-year-old Jason M. Rook, the caller’s ex-boyfriend, as the suspect.

Rook’s current location is unknown. He is believed to be armed and driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plate KJI17U.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and burglary, the release said.

Anyone who sees Rook is advised to call 911.

Anyone with other information on the case is asked to call (208) 773-3517.