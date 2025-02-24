Post Falls police looking for suspect in man’s shooting death Sunday

From staff reports

Post Falls police are looking for the man they believe shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner on Sunday, according to a news release from the agency.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Dorado Avenue.

The caller wasn’t home but reported that her boyfriend may have been shot and that she could see the suspect leave from a home camera, the release said.

Officers found the 46-year-old boyfriend, who has not been identified, dead inside the home. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Police later identified 47-year-old Jason M. Rook, the caller’s ex-boyfriend, as the suspect.

Rook’s current location is unknown. He is believed to be armed and driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho plate KJI17U.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and burglary, the release said.

Anyone who sees Rook is advised to call 911.

Anyone with other information on the case is asked to call (208) 773-3517.