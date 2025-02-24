Rudy Giuliani pays Fulton County election workers, ending defamation case

Shaddi Abusaid The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has “fully satisfied” a $148 million judgment awarded to two Fulton County election workers whom he falsely accused of ballot fraud in the aftermath of Georgia’s 2020 election, an attorney for the women said in a court filing Monday.

Giuliani settled with the mother and daughter ahead of trial last month in a deal that allowed him to keep his homes and personal belongings in return for compensation and a promise to never defame them again, The Associated Press previously reported.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, had been seeking all of Giuliani’s property as part of the defamation judgment against him. On Monday, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Aaron Nathan, wrote that Giuliani had “fully satisfied the final judgment,” bringing an end to the lengthy saga.

The amount of the compensation was not disclosed.

The women won their defamation judgment after arguing that Giuliani’s lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen led to death threats that made them fear for their lives.

In a statement last month, Freeman and Moss said: “The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong. Today is a major milestone in our journey. We have reached an agreement and we can now move forward with our lives. We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us.”

Giuliani, the former personal attorney of Donald Trump, was disbarred in New York and Washington this year for pursuing phony claims made by Trump about his 2020 election defeat. The man once hailed as “America’s mayor” had accused Freeman and Moss of sneaking in ballots in suitcases and counting ballots multiple times, even after the defamation verdict.