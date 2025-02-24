Share your summer camp details with The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Camp counselors line up, properly distanced and wearing masks during the pandemic, on the dock at Camp Sweyolakan to practice their camp welcome song as the pontoon boat, used to carry campers from a landing at Camp Lutherhaven, approaches the beach at the camp. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review is now gathering information for this year’s Summer Plus section that includes our annual guide to area summer camps.

The free camp listing will appear in our print publication in May as well as an online listing at spokesman.com/marketing/summer-camps. Details can be emailed to summercamps@spokesman.com or submitted online at spokesman.com/summercamps-form.

Listings received after 5 p.m. April 28 will be included in the online version but won’t be guaranteed for the print edition.

Please include information such as dates, location, recommended ages, any cost, and a phone number or email readers can use to request more info.