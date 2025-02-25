19-year-old man dies in rollover crash near Davenport

A 19-year-old Davenport man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning 4 miles west of Davenport, Washington according to the Washington State Patrol.

Brody J. Schillinger was driving at about 1:20 a.m. east on U.S. Highway 2 when he went off the road, causing the 1983 Ford F-150 he was driving to roll, troopers said in a news release. The truck came to rest on its top in the center of the highway.

Schillinger died at the scene, WSP said.

WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.