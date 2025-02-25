Lithium battery factory in Hillyard damaged in fire

A Spokane lithium battery factory was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Spokane firefighters were called to 4019 E. Central Ave. just after 4 a.m., said Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin de Ruyter. The fire was first reported by a neighbor.

The business, MaxAmps Lithium Batteries, was founded in 2004 and assembles batteries for drones, vehicles and robotics, according to the MaxAmps website.

Firefighters entered the building but backed out when it was determined conditions were too dangerous, de Ruyter said.

No injuries had been reported as of 7:30 a.m.

Because of the chemicals involved in the battery fire, it is expected to continue burning for a day or two, and the fire department’s equipment will have to be decontaminated, de Ruyter said. The Washington Department of Ecology is on scene.

The warehouse was built in 1993 and is owned by H & E Rental, which is based in Buckeye, Arizona, according to Spokane County property records. H & E bought the building in 2012.