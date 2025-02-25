For Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, a welcome return to spring training and sunshine

By Meghan Montemurro Tribune News Service

MESA, Ariz. – In the quiet moments on a 75-degree day at the beginning of Chicago Cubs camp earlier this month, Ryne Sandberg leaned against the cage taking in batting practice.

To the Baseball Hall of Famer’s left stood shortstop Dansby Swanson, the two sharing notes on spring training strategies and how to prepare as a hitter over the course of the six weeks to be ready for the start of the season. Sandberg has been a near-annual presence at Cubs spring training since he retired following the 1997 season, which capped a 15-year playing career with the organization.

Sandberg, who was a three-sport star at North Central High School and made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981, was not able to attend camp last year while undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, announcing his diagnosis in January 2024. He expects to be around the Cubs more regularly this spring.

“You’d be surprised the similarity of conversations and what the players think about parallel with what I think about,” Sandberg said earlier this month. “Every now and then I can throw something in that’s maybe slightly different, but it’s just talking the game of baseball. It’s a way to come out here and gain as much knowledge and get the baseball juices flowing. To get my fill of baseball and to do it with the anticipation of being at Wrigley Field with this group is very meaningful to me.”

Sandberg, 65, publicly revealed in early December that his prostate cancer relapsed and spread to other organs, prompting more intensive treatment. At the time of his initial diagnosis, Sandberg wanted to serve as an advocate in the fight against prostate cancer, echoing the need to get regular medical checkups for early detection.

“Reach out to anybody that they might know that’s in a medical need like that for support and positive vibes,” Sandberg said. “I’ve learned modern medicine does wonders, and I’m able to not miss a beat all last year and do what I want to do with modern medicine, and I continue to do that here in spring training and trips and travel, enjoy the family and all that. So that’s the other side of it, is that just being on top of things medically.”

His treatment plan hasn’t stopped Sandberg from being around the team, though. He returned to Chicago last week for his next round but has scheduled trips back and forth – including being part of the organization’s contingent that will travel to Japan for the Tokyo Series in mid-March as it coincides with a break in treatment – and will be around for most of spring so he can be with the team as much as possible as the Cubs prepare for the season.

“The support has been continual for over a year now, it’s been incredible,” Sandberg said. “Last year, going to games at Wrigley Field, what medicine that is to go and be around that. Now spring training, it’s nice to be out here and be in the sunshine.”

A notable alumni contingent was around camp recently, with Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins and former Cubs stars Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston and Rick Sutcliffe joining Sandberg at the complex. Manager Craig Counsell noted it would be smart for current players to take advantage of opportunities to talk to them.

“I told the players, people like Ryno, a Hall of Famer, they make an impact when they step in the room,” Counsell said. “And that’s what Ryno’s done for us already. He’s made an impact and we’re thankful for that.”

As Sandberg reflected on the past few months, the reception he received from fans when he was introduced on the opening night of the Cubs Convention still causes a smile to pop on his face. He called the standing ovation “uplifting” and it reminded him of the reaction he received every time he crossed paths with fans at Wrigley last year or was shown on the scoreboard during games.

After his statue was unveiled in Gallagher Way last June on the 40th anniversary of “The Sandberg Game,” he would sometimes stroll by it as summer faded, watching as fans posed for pictures with the permanent embodiment of his greatness.

“I’ll never forget that day and what that all means,” Sandberg said. “I take a peek every now and then.”