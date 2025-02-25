Kids involved in 911 calls in Spokane Valley will be comforted with one of 1,700 donated ‘Paw Patrol’ stuffed toys

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Boxes full of Paw Patrol stuffed animals were donated to the Spokane Valley fire and police departments Tuesday to comfort children caught up in emergencies.

Nearly 1,700 versions of police dog Chase, fire dog Marshall and air rescue dog Skye sat in the fire department ready to be distributed to firefighters and police officers, who will keep them in trucks and patrol cars ready to hand out.

The Spokane Valley Kiwanis has been donating stuffed animals to the two departments for three years, Kiwanis president Ben Wick said. His son is an avid fan of Paw Patrol, and it was his daughter who suggested buying Paw Patrol stuffies to be handed out to children who are hurt or scared.

It seemed natural to focus on Marshall and Chase, given their first responder roles in the popular cartoon show, Wick said.

“Kids absolutely love them,” he added.

The first year the Kiwanis club bought the stuffed animals, they paid full retail price from Amazon.

“We could only afford 300 of them,” said Wick, who is also a Spokane Valley city council member.

That amount of stuffies only lasted a month, so Wick reached out to the manufacturer to see about getting a discount for future donations. The Spokane Valley Kiwanis is now considered a wholesale distributor for the stuffed animals, allowing them to purchase at a discount.

Last year, the Kiwanis club bought 1,000 stuffed animals with the discount. That lasted six months.

This year, the Kiwanis raised more than $10,000 to purchase 1,698 stuffed animals. Modern Drywall was a prime sponsor, donating $2,500. Other local businesses that donated include MacKay Manufacturing, Washington Trust Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, Gee Automotive Group and Woodard DND. Individual Kiwanis members also donated, along with the Blake Bledsoe family.

“I really appreciate all our support in the community,” Wick said. “We’re coming together to help our local community.”

Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said the stuffed animals can help brighten a child’s day.

“Quite often when we encounter these children, it’s a rough day for them,” he said.

A stuffed animal can help calm and soothe children involved in calls for help in what might be a high-stress situation, Ellis said.

“It seems like a small thing,” he said. “In the moment, it’s huge for us to be able to connect with kids. We’re so thankful for this partnership with the Spokane Valley Kiwanis.”

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said he appreciates having the stuffed animals for his crews to hand out.

“It’s very important for us to provide comfort care to our patients,” he said. “It’s a big deal. It really is.”

The stuffed animals will be split between the fire and police departments, and the plastic in which each is wrapped will keep them clean and ready to be donated to a child.