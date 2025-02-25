Live updates: Gonzaga begins crucial week with night game at Santa Clara

From staff reports

Halftime

Khalif Battle converted a three-point play in the final minute to give Gonzaga its first lead, 44-42, over Santa Clara at halftime.

Battle and Graham Ike lead with 14 points. Ismaila Diagne played a big role with GU’s forward in foul trouble. He adds four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block, while playing excellent defense.

The Broncos led for most of the half behind stellar 3-point shooting, making their first eight 3s. SCU cooled off down the stretch and did not hit a field goal the final 4:27.

First half

0:58 – SCU 42, GU 41: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard lobs to Michael Ajayi to set the West Coast Conference single-season assists record with 285, passing Saint Mary’s Emmett Naar’s mark in 2017-18.

Zags pull within one point after Battle hits a 3-pointer and the Broncos call timeout. SCU without a field goal the last 3:29 and one of their last eight from the field after a red-hot start.

Ryan Nembhard breaks the WCC single-season assist record on this lob to Michael Ajayi. It’s his 285th assist of the year. Nembhard broke GU’s single-season mark on a lob to Khalif Battler earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/sAMwNKY410 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 26, 2025

3:49 – SCU 40, GU 32: Battle steps out of bounds for a turnover at the U4 media timeout. Broncos finally missed a 3-pointer (8 of 9), but maintain their lead at the free throw line.

Diagne checked in with Huff and Ike on the bench with three and two fouls, respectively. Diagne had some positive minutes with a dunk on a pick-and-roll and a block.

8:28 – SCU 33, GU 25: Unreal shooting from the Broncos, as Stewart hits their eighth consecutive 3-pointer and the Zags call timeout. SCU is 8 of 8 from 3 and 2 of 8 inside the arc. May as well stop shooting inside all together.

Meanwhile, GU is 1 of 6 from 3. Ike carrying the load with 14 points.

11:56 – SCU 22, GU 19: Huff called for a second foul and Broncos will head to the line after the U12 media timeout. Tongue hit another 3-pointer as SCU retakes the lead. The Broncos are 5 of 5 from distance.

13:50 – SCU 17, GU 17: Ike converts a three-point play to tie it. Zags stick to their game plan and pull back once the Broncos miss a couple shots. Ike has 10 points.

Graham And 1⃣! 😤 pic.twitter.com/1xVdVhSi6n — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 26, 2025

15:30 – SCU 13, GU 8: Broncos open on a 7-0 run and lead 13-3 before Gonzaga makes a pair of baskets off of steals at the first media timeout.

Broncos yet to miss, 5 of 5 from the field with three 3-pointers. Bryan, who scored 35 against Gonzaga in the last meeting, leads with eight points.

Ike and Nembhard have three points apiece for GU.

19:27 – SCU 2, GU 0: Zags win the tip, Ike misses a jumper, then Tilly makes a layup to give the Broncos the first lead. We’re finally underway in Santa Clara.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

SCU starters: Carlos Stewart, Adama Bal, Tyeree Bryan, Johnny O’Neil, Christoph Tilly.

Bal back in the Broncos’ starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a calf strain.

📍Santa Clara, Calif.



🏟️ #Gonzaga (22-7, 12-4) at #SCU (19-10, 11-5), 8 p.m., CBSSN



📊GU: Graham Ike (16.8 ppg), Ike (7.5 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.7 apg)



SCU: Adama Bal (13.1 ppg), Jake Ensminger (5.7 rpg), Bal (3.0 apg) pic.twitter.com/vTSFTHom2G — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 26, 2025

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team can still accomplish most of the goals it set out for this season.

The Zags just need to start producing results.

GU closes the regular season this week with games against Santa Clara and San Francisco. That begins tonight against SCU. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Two wins this week and the Zags (21-8, 12-4) will have the No. 2 seed for the West Coast Conference Tournament, and likely secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

Two losses? The Zags will be thrust into a do-or-die conference tournament and need three wins to make the big dance.

The Broncos (19-10, 11-5) beat GU in the first meeting and are coming off a historic shooting performance in a rout of Washington State on Saturday.

Adama-Alpha Bal (calf strain) practiced yesterday, has a chance to play tonight vs. Gonzaga. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) February 26, 2025

Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is credentialed for tonight’s #SCU-#Gonzaga game. Dunleavy Jr. was high school teammates with GU asst./head coach in waiting Brian Michaelson. Scouts from the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers also credentialed. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 26, 2025

5⃣ away from the @WCChoops record heading into tonight pic.twitter.com/D4u8C14fd2 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 25, 2025

This is just the fourth time in the last 55 YEARS that half of the men’s college basketball preseason top 10 is unranked.



In fact, preseason No. 1 Kansas is out of the top 25 for the first time in 80 AP polls 😳 pic.twitter.com/ltrXEMWDsG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2025

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 71-32 all-time series lead over Santa Clara, but has lost two of the last three meetings. The Broncos won in Spokane on Jan. 18 for the first time since 2007. SCU’s win in Santa Clara last season was its first over GU since 2011.

Team stats

Santa Clara (19-10, 11-5) Gonzaga (21-8, 12-4) Points 81.1 87.1 Points allowed 72.1 69.7 Field goal pct. 47.0 49.9 Rebounds 38.1 39.2 Assists 16.9 19.7 Blocks 3.1 3.0 Steals 6.6 7.4 Streak Won 2 Lost 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Adama-Alpha Bal (SCU) 13.1 42.7 78.6 Graham Ike (GU) 16.8 58.6 79.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Jake Ensminger (SCU) 8.3 5.7 1.9 Graham Ike (GU) 7.5 5.4 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Adama-Alpha Bal (SCU) 3.0 1.5 30.5 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.7 2.3 34.9

Game preview

