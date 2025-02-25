Live updates: Gonzaga begins crucial week with night game at Santa Clara
Halftime
Khalif Battle converted a three-point play in the final minute to give Gonzaga its first lead, 44-42, over Santa Clara at halftime.
Battle and Graham Ike lead with 14 points. Ismaila Diagne played a big role with GU’s forward in foul trouble. He adds four points, two rebounds, one steal and one block, while playing excellent defense.
The Broncos led for most of the half behind stellar 3-point shooting, making their first eight 3s. SCU cooled off down the stretch and did not hit a field goal the final 4:27.
First half
0:58 – SCU 42, GU 41: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard lobs to Michael Ajayi to set the West Coast Conference single-season assists record with 285, passing Saint Mary’s Emmett Naar’s mark in 2017-18.
Zags pull within one point after Battle hits a 3-pointer and the Broncos call timeout. SCU without a field goal the last 3:29 and one of their last eight from the field after a red-hot start.
3:49 – SCU 40, GU 32: Battle steps out of bounds for a turnover at the U4 media timeout. Broncos finally missed a 3-pointer (8 of 9), but maintain their lead at the free throw line.
Diagne checked in with Huff and Ike on the bench with three and two fouls, respectively. Diagne had some positive minutes with a dunk on a pick-and-roll and a block.
8:28 – SCU 33, GU 25: Unreal shooting from the Broncos, as Stewart hits their eighth consecutive 3-pointer and the Zags call timeout. SCU is 8 of 8 from 3 and 2 of 8 inside the arc. May as well stop shooting inside all together.
Meanwhile, GU is 1 of 6 from 3. Ike carrying the load with 14 points.
11:56 – SCU 22, GU 19: Huff called for a second foul and Broncos will head to the line after the U12 media timeout. Tongue hit another 3-pointer as SCU retakes the lead. The Broncos are 5 of 5 from distance.
13:50 – SCU 17, GU 17: Ike converts a three-point play to tie it. Zags stick to their game plan and pull back once the Broncos miss a couple shots. Ike has 10 points.
15:30 – SCU 13, GU 8: Broncos open on a 7-0 run and lead 13-3 before Gonzaga makes a pair of baskets off of steals at the first media timeout.
Broncos yet to miss, 5 of 5 from the field with three 3-pointers. Bryan, who scored 35 against Gonzaga in the last meeting, leads with eight points.
Ike and Nembhard have three points apiece for GU.
19:27 – SCU 2, GU 0: Zags win the tip, Ike misses a jumper, then Tilly makes a layup to give the Broncos the first lead. We’re finally underway in Santa Clara.
Starting fives
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
SCU starters: Carlos Stewart, Adama Bal, Tyeree Bryan, Johnny O’Neil, Christoph Tilly.
Bal back in the Broncos’ starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a calf strain.
Pregame
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team can still accomplish most of the goals it set out for this season.
The Zags just need to start producing results.
GU closes the regular season this week with games against Santa Clara and San Francisco. That begins tonight against SCU. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Two wins this week and the Zags (21-8, 12-4) will have the No. 2 seed for the West Coast Conference Tournament, and likely secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament field.
Two losses? The Zags will be thrust into a do-or-die conference tournament and need three wins to make the big dance.
The Broncos (19-10, 11-5) beat GU in the first meeting and are coming off a historic shooting performance in a rout of Washington State on Saturday.
Series history
Gonzaga holds a 71-32 all-time series lead over Santa Clara, but has lost two of the last three meetings. The Broncos won in Spokane on Jan. 18 for the first time since 2007. SCU’s win in Santa Clara last season was its first over GU since 2011.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
