Mariners ‘continue to see a lot of good offense’ in win over Dodgers

Adam Jude Seattle Times

Mariners 11, Dodgers 5 at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Notable

Luis Castillo made his first start of the Cactus League season opposite the Dodgers’ new ace, Blake Snell.

Castillo threw 34 pitches (20 strikes) and said he was glad to get back on the mound after missing the final two weeks of the season last year because of a hamstring strain.

“It’s been a while since I faced a batter,” he said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “So I’m just trying to get that confidence back and get in a rhythm and get ready to roll.”

Snell, the two-time Cy Young winner from Shoreline, made his Cactus League debut for the Dodgers after signing a five-year, $182-million free-agent deal in the offseason.

Snell got through the first inning unscathed, but he needed 30 pitches in his lone inning of work. J.P. Crawford grounded out to end a nine-pitch battle, and Randy Arozarena singled to win an eight-pitch battle against his former Tampa Bay teammate.

“It was my first time pitching in a Dodgers uniform, so I was definitely excited about that,” Snell said.

For the fourth game in a row, the Mariners scored at least 10 runs. They lead MLB in runs per game so far this spring.

Player of the game

Mitch Garver hit his first homer of the spring, sending a 99-mph fastball from Dodgers right-hander Ben Casparius over the wall in right field.

Garver has three hits with one walk and one strikeout in his first seven plate appearances this spring.

“Garver hit that ball really well. He’s strong — we know he’s strong — and that ball went a long way to the opposite field,” manager Dan Wilson said.

Quotable

“We just continue to see a lot of good offense. Took a lot of opportunities, got some guys on base … and we’re being aggressive on the bases. It’s really starting to show how — we got so much talent in the minor leagues, especially position player-wise, and you saw why.” — Dan Wilson.

On tap

The Mariners host the Athletics to Peoria Stadium on Wednesday for a 12:10 p.m. PT first pitch. Right-hander George Kirby is scheduled to take the mound for his 2025 debut.