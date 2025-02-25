Mariners hope Donovan Solano can provide veteran presence — and a bit of pop

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — When Donovan Solano finally arrived to the Mariners spring training complex, approximately a week later than he had planned due to visa issues, he went searching for familiar faces of seasons past in Miami. But neither would be found in the clubhouse since they weren’t players.

Instead, Solano sought out infield coach Perry Hill and offered a warm embrace. After toiling for six seasons in the Cardinals farm system and failing to make the big leagues, Solano signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins before the 2012 season, hoping to make the team as a utility player. He spent hours with Hill in spring training and eventually made his MLB debut. Solano spent parts of four seasons with the Marlins and even won the team’s defensive player of the year award in 2013 as a second baseman.

“He’s one of my best coaches ever,” Solano said. “He still loves baseball like everybody here. He’s here for him, but more for the players and everyone else. I’m happy to be a part of the same team with him.”

Solano is excited to work with Hill in the coming weeks, hoping to improve his defense at first base, which could be his primary position with Seattle.

“I can’t go up much,” Solano said, referring to his 5-foot-9 height. “But I can pick everything. That’s something I want to work more on picking (balls in the dirt) and work more on getting more range and maybe have some cues to help me. He’s the chief here and I’m ready to work.”

Solano also found his former Marlins teammate, Ichiro, in full uniform and stretching and preparing for a day of working out with the players.

“Oh, I already saw him,” Solano said. “I said, ‘Wow, you don’t want a rest today.’ And he said, ‘No.’”

The two were teammates for part of the 2015 season. Solano, who was 27 at the time, marveled at the commitment to daily preparation that Ichiro displayed at age 41, having already played 15 seasons at the MLB level.

“It’s unbelievable how he played, how he loved the game and how he trained his body every single day. I was so impressed,” Solano said. “Even if nobody showed up to the stadium and he was the only one, he still practiced like everybody’s there. No matter what the situation, he was being him. No matter what, he put in 100 percent.”

At age 37, Solano hopes he can provide that sort of example for players. He remembers Jose Reyes, Placido Polanco, Hanley Ramirez and others helping him as a young player. He will offer advice on anything. And he has plans to be in some sort of role like coaching or mentorship when he’s done playing.

“I love that,” he said. “Maybe after retirement. I think this it’s gonna be my goal — helping people. I can’t stop thinking when you see young people like with a lot of talent, but they don’t how to deal with a lot things. I love that. I love to be an example for that.”

The Mariners need him to be a solid contributor at the plate, whether he’s platooning at first base, filling in at third base or starting at designated hitter.

Solano, who signed a one-year deal with Seattle last month, posted a .286/.343/.417 slash line last season with 13 doubles, eight homers, 35 RBI, 22 walks and 65 strikeouts in 96 games last season for San Diego.

Given the delay, Solano said he will need about 5-7 days of working out before getting into Cactus League games.

“It’s communication,” said manager Dan Wilson. “He’s anxious to get started too. He’s ready to get going. I don’t anticipate it being too long. He’s a professional. He knows what it takes to get ready.”