Western Washington is home to the 10 wealthiest counties in the state. See the list
TACOMA – Washington has 39 counties, with distinct differences in culture and climate between the western and eastern sides of the state, which makes for different lifestyles.
According to an annual analysis, there are also big differences in median household income.
Income is one of the predominant factors in lifestyle, but funding and resources available in your county, and the average amount of wealth around you can also have an impact.
In Washington, the East Side of the state is more sparsely populated and covers more square miles. It also includes the Evergreen State’s least-populous county, Garfield . The West Side is known for its larger urban population centers, global tech presence and more-well known tourist spots.
So, which counties in Washington state are the wealthiest?
State counties ranked by wealthSeveral Western Washington counties were recently named the 10 wealthiest in the state by finance website SmartAsset. The most recent ranking reflects data from 2024.
SmartAsset used sources such as the Census Bureau, real estate site Zillow and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to compile the ranking.
The three metrics considered included investment income, property value and median income.
The report named King County the wealthiest in the Evergreen State, but nearby Pierce and Thurston counties are also home to high-earning workers.
King County has the highest median income in the state at $116,340, and a median home value of over $870,000, according to SmartAsset.
Despite that, more than 8% of the county’s population lives in poverty, the U.S. Census Bureau reports.
Whatcom County didn’t make the top 10 wealthiest counties, but came in close at No. 11, with a median income of $77,581.
Statewide, Washington’s median household income is $94,952, according to the Census Bureau.
In Eastern Washington, Garfield County was ranked as the second-poorest county in Washington, with a median household income of $57,958. Ferry County is ranked the poorest in the state with a median income of $50,424. The Census Bureau reports 17.2% of that county’s population lives in poverty.
Overall, 10.3% of the state’s residents live in poverty.
Purchasing power has been reduced across the U.S. recently, with a 3% overall inflation rate from January 2024 to January 2025. An additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and more proposed tariffs are likely to cause consumer prices to increase as well.
The wealthiest counties
Here’s a look at how the 10 wealthiest counties in Washington compare, according to information from SmartAsset:
1. King County
- Median income: $116,340
Investment income: $138,521
Median home value: $870,410
Poverty level: 8.8% (The poverty level is not used in Smart Asset’s ranking criteria. This poverty rate data is from the Census Bureau).
2. Snohomish County
- Median income: $104,083
Investment income: $51,504
Median home value: $766,160
Poverty level: 8.8%
3. San Juan County
- Median income: $76,745
Investment income: $160,824
Median home value: $910,079
Poverty level: 9.4%
4. Kitsap County
- Median income: $93,675
Investment income: $69,314
Median home value: $560,183
Poverty level: 8.7%
5. Clark County
- Median income: $90,115
Investment income: $90,259
Median home value: $544,676
Poverty level: 7.5%
6. Pierce County
- Median income: $91,486
Investment income: $51,736
Median home value: $560,613
Poverty level: 9.9%
7. Skamania County
- Median income: $84,500
Investment income: $103,428
Median home value: $545,308
Poverty level: 11%
8. Island County
- Median income: $82,850
Investment income: $63,916
Median home value: $612,085
Poverty level: 8.6%
9. Skagit County
- Median income: $82,029
Investment income: $70,805
Median home value: $574,946
Poverty level: 9.7%
10.Thurston County
- Median income: $88,895
Investment income: $46,859
Median home value: $522,775
Poverty level: 9.9%