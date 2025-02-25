What to stream: Where to find the films vying for Oscar glory

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

The 97th Academy Awards are on Sunday, and it’s time to bid awards season goodbye and usher in some new movies to discuss for the next year. But, if you need to get your Oscar ballot in order before the watch party or office pool, you’re in luck. Nine out of the 10 best picture nominees are now available to watch at home, just in time for the ceremony. So here’s how to catch up at home in advance of Hollywood’s Super Bowl.

First, you’ll have to head to the theater for one film, Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here.” The Brazilian drama about the forced disappearance of Rubens Paiva in 1971 scored a surprise best picture nomination as well as a nomination for actress Fernanda Torres, who also won the Golden Globe. This is still in theaters, so catch it while you can.

Arriving on Feb. 25 for purchase on premium VOD — and on the heels of star Timothée Chalamet’s big win at the SAG Awards — “A Complete Unknown” is now available to watch at home. James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic also scored a supporting actress nomination for Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, and best supporting actor for Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. Mangold was also nominated for best director. Catch it at home this week, it’s available for purchase for $19.99.

Chalamet upset the Adrien Brody sweep, making best actor a proper race in the final week. Brody stars in Brady Corbet’s daring epic “The Brutalist,” a postwar drama about a Hungarian architect (the fictional László Tóth) trying to find his artistic way among the beautiful and brutal landscape of 1950s American capitalism. This two-part epic has a built-in intermission, so feel free to watch it over two nights. “The Brutalist” is available for $19.99 purchase.

“Conclave” was also a big winner at the SAG Awards, taking best ensemble. The drama about the infighting and maneuvering among a group of cardinals deciding the next pope has become a bit of a cult hit and meme online for it’s character actor-driven appeal and surprisingly sassy men of the cloth. Stream it on Peacock.

The biggest competition for “Conclave” to win best picture is Sean Baker’s indie dramedy “Anora,” which has so far won the PGA, DGA and WGA prizes, as well as the Independent Spirit Award. Star Mikey Madison is in a dead heat for best actress with Demi Moore of “The Substance,” and co-star Yura Borisov scored a supporting actor nomination as well. Baker himself cleaned up with directing, writing and editing nominations for the film. The twisted fairy tale about a dancer from Brooklyn marrying a Russian oligarch is “Cinderella” the way only Baker can make it: funny, heart-wrenching and real. Rent “Anora” on iTunes and Amazon.

Speaking of “The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat’s daring body horror comedy that takes aim at Hollywood beauty standards starring Moore and Margaret Qualley might be the most surprising best picture nominee in a long time. But Moore has campaigned beautifully, and rightfully deserves her roses. Stream “The Substance” — if you dare — on Mubi.

Netflix’s “Emilia Perez” has suffered some tough breaks during the campaign with the revelation of controversial posts made by star Karla Sofia Gascon, who was nominated for best actress among the film’s 13 nominations. That doesn’t seem to be a hindrance to co-star Zoe Saldana’s supporting actress steamroll, however. Stream Jacques Audiard’s audacious narco-musical on Netflix.

Surprise, surprise, “Dune: Part Two” got a best picture nomination. Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping sci-fi epic also stars Chalamet, and Zendaya (“Challengers” was robbed). Stream it on Max, Netflix or Hulu.

RaMell Ross’ inventive adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s book, “Nickel Boys” is also nominated for best picture. The film utilizes first-person cinematography to tell the absolutely devastating story of two boys incarcerated at an abusive Florida school for troubled teens in the 1960s, and tackles the issue of institutionalized racist violence that is a stain on our country. Rent it on iTunes or Amazon for $5.99.

Finally, the movie musical “Wicked” is also up for best picture consideration. Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the story of Oz and it’s various good and wicked witches scored best actress and best supporting actress nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. It’s available for purchase for $19.99.

And if you’re stocking up for a watch party at home, there’s no better choice for a cinephile than a Coppola wine. Winemaking helps sustain legendary auteur Francis Ford Coppola’s work, so pick up a bottle of his Director’s Cut cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay. And while Gia Coppola’s “The Last Showgirl” starring Pamela Anderson was not nominated, pick up a bottle of her namesake Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon and stream it with the movie at home.