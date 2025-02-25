Woman is accused of taking a child from a Pasco church. It’s her 2nd kidnap allegation

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – A woman is accused of trying to kidnap a child in Pasco she believed was her son.

Eve Ortiz, 42, allegedly grabbed the 4-year-old boy outside a church on the 1200 block of Court Street in Pasco about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The boy’s 17-year-old sister spotted Ortiz take the child, court documents said.

It’s not clear from court documents how long Ortiz had the boy, but once people yelled to let him go, she released him.

She told the boy’s sister that she thought the child was her son. Ortiz’s son is a similar age and in state custody, said court documents. There’s a court order preventing her from contacting him.

Ortiz walked off while cussing.

Police found Ortiz near North 13th Avenue and West Pearl Street. She admitted to talking the boy because she thought it was her son. Ortiz said she told the people in the church to call the police.

She already is charged with kidnapping for allegedly taking her son from state custody last year.

Last week, she was booked into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree kidnapping.

Previous kidnapping

This is not the first time Ortiz is facing one count of first-degree kidnapping in Benton County Superior Court. On April 10, she took her 3-year-old child from Washington state Children and Family Services office, court documents said.

Ortiz called 911 and reported that her son was bleeding from the nose and being abused by the state, court documents stated.

Court documents don’t say if the boy was bleeding.

A Child Protective Services employee also alerted police that Ortiz took the child and wasn’t supposed to have the boy.

Police met Eve on Columbia Park Trail, took the child from her and arrested her. She was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

While she was initially being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, the amount was lowered to $15,000 in May . She was able to get a bond to get out of jail.

She failed to show up for a hearing in early February, and a warrant was issued.