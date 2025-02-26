Amazon’s AI-powered Alexa+ to cost non-Prime users $20 a month

By Caroline O’Donovan washington post

NEW YORK – The much-anticipated, top-secret name for Amazon’s new voice assistant proved to be almost the same as the old one – just with a plus sign added.

At a swank event for journalists and Amazon employees, the company on Wednesday unveiled its revamped voice assistant, Alexa Plus, or Alexa+ as the company styles it. The widely used technology has been bolstered with generative artificial intelligence, the company has said, to make interacting with it feel more natural than simply repeating orders.

“Removing complexity for our customers with products that make every single day better and easier,” said Panos Panay, Amazon’s vice president of device and services. “When you use Alexa+, you’re going to feel it.”

The new product will be released in waves, Panay said, with some availability beginning next month. It will be free to Prime members; nonmembers will pay $19.99 a month. A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month.

The fanfare around the announcement seemed aimed at dispelling any awkwardness stemming from the year-and-a-half delay since the AI-powered “conversational” Alexa was first announced in 2023. Despite the new name and assurances of upgrades to the assistant’s underlying technology, Alexa+ didn’t look much different from the familiar assistant.

The name for the new Alexa was a tightly held secret before the company unveiled it Wednesday. Any employees who knew it were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement, a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their job told the Washington Post. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the Post.)

The Post has reported that the new version of Alexa will not be released publicly until at least March 31.

At a decade old, Alexa has become part of our culture. Long before ChatGPT and Claude, Alexa was one of the first computers that many people ever spoke to, with a spot on the counter in hundreds of millions of homes globally. The long-delayed release of an AI-powered Alexa comes at a moment when many are questioning whether the enormous resources that companies and communities are committing to AI development will actually result in any meaningful innovations that consumers are willing to pay for.

Wednesday’s presentation largely went smoothly, though the executives had to repeat Alexa’s name multiple times in a few instances, or repeat a command before it was executed. Multiple presenters blamed bad acoustics and the chatty crowd.

While the Alexa Plus interaction was closer to natural conversation, many of the abilities demonstrated onstage were relatively quotidian: checking home security cameras, ordering pizza, booking a handyman, making up stories for kids, calling a cab. Alexa also appeared to make lunch reservations and monitor baseball game ticket prices without an issue.

Making those daily tasks easier – along with some more complicated ones, such as reading and summarizing complicated legal contracts – has long been a target of tech companies. But Alexa has had partnerships for ordering food and calling taxis for years, none of which ever proved particularly popular.

In addition to accessing Alexa Plus on devices, customers will at some point be able to interact with the technology through Alexa.com, Amazon said.