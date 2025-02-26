How Seahawks used NFL combine to reaffirm their faith in QB Geno Smith

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

INDIANAPOLIS – It was Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald’s turn to meet the media at the NFL scouting combine Wednesday.

As general manager and president of football operations John Schneider did the day before during his media sessions, Macdonald reaffirmed the team’s faith in quarterback Geno Smith while expressing confidence the new offensive coaching staff will make improvements across the board, and particularly a running game that has struggled the last few years.

First, Smith.

The Seahawks’ public statements since the end of the season have made clear that they expect Smith to be the quarterback in 2025 and beyond.

Smith is seeking an extension of his contract, which runs out after 2025 season, and Schneider said he expects to meet with Smith’s representatives this week with the thought that negotiations are ramping up.

Until that deal is done, there figures to be at least some speculation regarding Smith and the Seahawks.

Macdonald again did what he could to quash any speculation about Smith’s future with the team. Asked during his session at the podium if he envisioned Smith being the starter on opening day, Macdonald said, “I do.”

He paused, smiled and apologized for the short answer.

“I’ve gotten that question a lot and I’ve answered it consistently,” he said.

The general thought has been that a deal could get done by March 16, when Smith is due a $16 million roster bonus on a deal that features a $44.5 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

Schneider said Tuesday there is no timeline while noting that Smith remains under contract for 2025 – the implication being the team can take its time.

That’s in contrast to 2023, when Smith was not under contract and signed a three-year deal worth a base overall value of $75 million the week before the free agent signing period began.

Still, there would seem to be at least some urgency to get the deal done sooner rather than later to solidify Smith and the team’s future, and provide additional clarity to the 2025 cap situation.

The Seahawks are listed as $6.5 million over the cap and have to get cap compliant when the signing period begins on March 12.

“I mean, I’d love to announce it (an extension) right now, that we’re rolling and Geno’s extended, and we can stop getting the question,” Macdonald said in a separate session with some of the team’s beat reporters.

“Like, absolutely. But you’ve got to respect the process, too. And our guys are awesome. The way John handles his relationships with the agents … man, it’s a lot of stuff going on.”

Macdonald said that ideally “you kind of want to leave the situation to where everybody’s really excited about where we’re at, and then you move forward.”

Macdonald further affirmed the team’s faith in Smith in an answer to a separate question about whether the scheme of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is replacing the fired Ryan Grubb, will help Smith.

Macdonald referenced Kubiak’s work in past stops as either quarterbacks coach or coordinator with the likes of Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins, noting the scheme is likely to feature more play-action, quick-hitting throws and plays that will use Smith’s mobility.

“This scheme has a track record of the quarterback playing fast,” Macdonald said. “I just feel like if you can get the quarterback play to set decisive and fast it builds confidence. It’s hard to defend on defense when the ball is out on time. And then all the play-actions and the movements to be able to protect him that way, take pressure off the O-line, it’s going to help us.

“… And, so, yeah, I think Geno, the things we know about (him): He’s tough … He’s smart. He’s accurate as hell. I mean, he throws a great ball, sees the field. Plays with anticipation. Ultimate competitor. I mean, you line those things up with things that we doing, you’ve got to be excited.”

Macdonald’s media sessions were his first public comments since the Seahawks finalized their entire new coaching staff. He had earlier talked about the hiring of Kubiak and new offensive line coach John Benton, who were each in New Orleans last season.

Since, the Seahawks hired longtime veteran offensive line coach Rick Dennison as run-game coordinator and Justin Outten as run-game specialist and assistant offensive line coach.

In all, the Seahawks hired five new offensive coaches who worked with Kubiak before, and retained running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu, who was with Kubiak in Minnesota.

Not only does that mean most of the staff has experience working together in the NFL, it means they’ve added plenty of experience – Benton has 19 years, Kubiak 12 and Dennison 28.

Grubb and last year’s offensive line coach Scott Huff had no NFL experience, coming to the Seahawks straight from the University of Washington and the entire offensive staff a year ago was new to the team.

“I thought it was important for Klint to be able to work with guys that he has a prior working relationship with, just having alignment on each side of the ball,” Macdonald said. “Having done it a couple times where you haven’t had those relationships I understand that sometimes it’s difficult (and) with this particular scheme there are a lot of nuances that take the test of time to iron out all the details, so it’s not like we have to go back through steps one through whatever to get up and running, so I thought that was really important.”

Macdonald noted the Seahawks were still finishing up some of the hires this time a year ago and said, “We’re further along at this point.”

All the coaches have ample experience with the outside zone running scheme the Seahawks will implement. The running attack last year featured more gap and pulling schemes when the Seahawks finished just 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 95.7.

The outsize zone scheme emphasizes athleticism and agility more than pure power, something Macdonald said he thinks will be a better fit for many of the team’s offensive linemen.

Macdonald said he thinks it will put more stress on opposing defenses and that it’s something that can be practiced more easily within the league’s rules, which have strict limits on the amount of contact in offseason and training camp workouts.

“It lets the offensive line run off the ball,” Macdonald said. “Defensive lines nowadays, it’s just too hard to consistently move a guy that’s just right on top of you 60 plays a game, so you’ve got to get these guys running, try to get the defensive line moving. Going against that scheme defensively you feel it – it feels a certain way on defense – and that’s what we are trying to create offensively (and) all the other schemes kind of complement off of that.”