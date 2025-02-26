Kyson Rose, Jack Hatten contribute to Idaho men’s basketball in their own ways

Kyson Rose is one of two seniors on Idaho’s roster this season. (Courtesy of Idaho Athletics)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Not everyone is all-conference, dominates a record book or has unreal talent that is talked about for generations.

As English poet John Milton wrote, “They also serve who only stand and wait.”

That could resonate with two Idaho seniors whose basketball careers are coming down to three regular-season games and the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Kyson Rose was a productive rotation center whose senior season was interrupted by a concussion that took him off the court for more than a month and cost him seven games.

He also suffered an ankle injury in practice that sat him for an additional four games.

Jack Hatten is a seldom-used walk-on guard who has appeared in four games for 12 minutes this season. He is a redshirt junior whose playing career is coming to an end as he transitions to a support role with the Vandals next season.

Neither has made an impact on Idaho’s program like their teammate, 2024 Big Sky All-Defensive selection Julius Mims, who will also be commemorated at Idaho’s Senior Day Saturday against Weber State.

Hatten’s and Rose’s contributions to the Vandals (12-16 overall, 7-8 and in contention for third place in the Big Sky) are more subtle, but valuable, they believe, and what Idaho’s program has given them is priceless, they say.

“I can look back with no regrets,” Rose said. “Truthfully, I didn’t think I could play here. I expected to ride the pine. I have been a huge fan of Idaho my whole life.”

Originally from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Rose came to the Vandals after two years at Walla Walla Community College.

“Ending up playing 20 minutes a game for two years is pretty cool,” Rose said. “It has been a blessing, for sure.”

Hatten, from Bakersfield, California, followed a pair of football-playing cousins to Idaho. Hayden Hatten was an All-America wide receiver who has signed with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Hogan Hatten just completed a rookie season as the long snapper for the Detroit Lions.

“I thought I was going to go to Arizona,” Hatten said. I thought I was going to party and have fun.

“(But) I lived with my cousins for four years. It has been the best experience ever. … I love, love, love waking up every morning and going to the gym.”

As his time as a practice player draws to a close, Hatten is feeling sentimental.

“I am heartbroken about it,” he said. “I have to soak up every bit of this. I just love it so much.”

Rose’s season is divided between before and after the concussion he suffered against UC San Diego on Dec. 15 when he dove for a loose ball and an opponent stumbled, fell on him and drove his chin into the floor, knocking him unconscious.

“To be honest, I don’t remember that play,” Rose said. “I do not remember much after that until I woke up freaking, and coach (Alex) Pribble was holding my hand.”

Although he has been cleared to play, and he returned in a 72-67 loss at Montana on Jan. 20, Rose knows he isn’t 100%.

“I still feel like I am a second slower, which stinks,” Rose said. “I am praying to get back (to normal) by Boise (and the conference tournament).”

Rose said he expects to play against Idaho State Thursday after missing four games with the ankle injury.

Hatten has no illusions of getting to play. With the Vandals still battling for third place, he views Gonzaga’s 74-67 loss to Saint Mary’s on its Senior Day, after the Gaels opened with an 11-0 run against a Bulldogs starting lineup that included coach Mark Few’s senior son Joe, as a cautionary tale.

“I bring value in other places,” Hatten said. “It does not have to be on the court.”

Hatten and Rose take pride in being good teammates.

“Everything coach tells me to do, I give every ounce trying to do it,” Rose said.

After being invited to walk on by former Idaho coach Zac Claus, Hatten learned to fit in.

“I started off trying to find a role for myself,” Hatten said. “But I realized my role was going to be a glue guy. I want to be the best practice guy I can be.

“I am always in a good mood. I am always smiling.”

A good day at practice has to suffice for him.

“I have had days when I let it rip,” Hatten said. “I have had days when I hit 3s back-to-back-to-back. It’s always fun.”

Hatten probably has the most name, image and likeness endorsements among all the Vandals. He has sponsorships from Moscow’s Corner Club, Tapped – Taphouse & Kitchen, and Gritman Medical Center, for which he stars on a billboard and in a commercial.

“Instead of grinding it out at the gym, I am at the Corner Club talking to boosters,” Hatten said.

“I know it irritates people, and I don’t think I deserve it,” he said of NIL opportunities.

At Pribble’s urging, Hatten said, he will turn his skill finding NIL opportunities to finding them for other Vandals players next year.

Hatten said he is in no hurry to leave Moscow, and Rose is wistful about moving on. He hopes to play professionally in Japan or Europe next year and has reached out to Idaho Hall of Famer Orlando Lightfoot, who had a lengthy career playing professionally, about finding an agent and getting onto a roster.

“He has given me some great advice,” Rose said.

After basketball, Rose wants to get into wealth management after growing up watching his mother have to stretch dollars.

“I want to help people make money,” Rose said.

Coaching high school basketball and teaching is also intriguing.

“I would be a great teacher. I would have fun doing that. I would be that cool teacher, too. You would really want to get me,” he says.

Although it did not result in playing time, coming to Idaho gave Hatten an opportunity of a lifetime.

“I made it to this level,” Hatten said. “I am a Division I basketball player.”

The frustration of losing so much time to injury as a senior has not colored Rose’s reflection of his career, either. He says of being a Vandal “you come here because you love this place, these people, this sport.”