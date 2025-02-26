Letters for Feb. 27

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Idaho lawmakers need backbones

Long ago we had senators who had backbones and represented the people of Idaho for the good of their state and the nation. Names like Jim McClure and Frank Church come to mind. They served their state and the nation well.

The same cannot be said for today’s senators who have sold their souls to a conniving, narcissistic, vengeance-driven snake-oil salesman who currently resides undeservedly at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. I haven’t seen so much slavish devotion in the Senate since they voted “not guilty” in two impeachment trials.

It is the duty of all senators and representatives to defend and support the Constitution of the United States. Not rollover and play dead for the executive branch. Believe me, those in Congress will not get their bellies rubbed for doing this.

Idaho deserves better than its representatives being a rubber stamp for Trump/Musk illegal acts and fantasies. It is definitely not too early to start organizing and planning for taking our government back in 2026. Seek out people who feel as you do among the younger generations, encourage and support them.

While we’re at it, we should start looking at county and state races, too. Voters should take a hard look at everybody.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint

WSU men’s basketball disappoints

The Washington State University men’s basketball team, after a promising start to the season, has deteriorated in a late-season meltdown.

I hope the athletic director and the head coach take a hard look at themselves and the direction of this program after their latest loss, being thoroughly beaten by Santa Clara by 30 points at home while being torched for 109 points. While it has never been easy to recruit players to Pullman, it will become increasingly difficult to recruit and put people in the seats with this type of product. This team is destined to be near the bottom of the WCC and will be hard-pressed to even be competitive in a rebuilt Pac-12 Conference.

This team is lacking in basketball fundamentals and cannot take care of the basketball. The Cougars are consistently outrebounded, outhustled and beaten on the defensive end of the court. While possessing some offensive talent, it is not enough to overcome what is lacking in all other areas of the game.

It is disheartening to see the Cougs being outplayed and outcoached.

Ron Sutton

Coeur d’Alene

Stop hiding, Baumgartner

I’d like to know where our representative, Michael Baumgartner, is. I have emailed him numerous times regarding his stance on the gutting of our government and Constitution. I got no response. He is silent while his constituents get angrier and more scared about what is happening. Is he standing up for us or is he kissing the Trump ring? Where are you, Baumgartner? Let’s hear from you! You do know that your silence makes you complicit.

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

ICE should be ashamed

Thank you for reporting on the Othello teen who is running his mother’s food truck after Micaela Eudave’s recent detention by ICE. I don’t recognize my country. Illegal entry into the U.S. is a civil offense, just like a parking ticket is a civil offense. Shame on us all.

Kathleen Smith

Spokane

S-R lifts spirits in Germany

As a Spokanite living in Germany, I find the daily Spokesman-Review as nourishing as a Dick’s burger, and more necessary.

What a treat, on Feb. 20, to see that one of our own, Rep. Michael Baumgartner, is speaking “truth to power,” headlined on the front page, and then to read Ammi Midstokke’s heartwarming riff on a visit with the feisty residents in assisted living. Today’s paper lifted my worried, heartsick spirits and warmed my heart.

I could wax long and eloquent, but will stay short and sweet with a simple “thank you.”

Dian Allison

Fürth, Germany