More Americans approve of Trump than Biden on every issue, poll finds

By Carson Swick The Baltimore Sun

A new Harvard University/Harris poll suggests President Donald Trump is still riding high with the American people — especially compared to Joe Biden at the end of the former president’s term.

The poll, which surveyed 2,443 registered voters online from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20 and had a 2-point margin of error, found that 52% of respondents approve of Trump’s job performance while 43% disapprove. Some 48% of respondents said the country is on the right track and 42% said it’s on the wrong track — an increase of 14 percentage points over the last month.

Among Republicans, 71% of respondents believe the country is trending positively under Trump, compared to 21% of Democrats and 31% of independents.

Respondents overwhelmingly named inflation as the top issue facing the country, with 41% of those surveyed saying it was the most pressing problem. Immigration (14%), restoring American values (13%) and crime (9%) ranked as the second- through fourth-most important issues, respectively.

Trump vs. Biden

Most notably, Trump is outperforming Biden’s public perception across a variety of issues. Of those surveyed by the Harvard/Harris poll, 58% said Trump is doing better overall now than Biden at the end of his term in January.

—On the economy, 49% approved of Trump’s handling compared to just 37% for Biden at the end of his term.

—On inflation, 45% approved of Trump’s handling compared to just 34% for Biden at the end of his term.

—On immigration, 56% approved of Trump’s handling compared to just 34% for Biden at the end of his term.

—On foreign affairs, 48% approved of Trump’s handling compared to just 38% for Biden at the end of his term.

—On government administration, 48% approved of Trump’s handling compared to just 38% for Biden at the end of his term.

Fifty-three percent of respondents approved of both Trump’s handling of “reducing the cost of government” — a reference to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — and “returning America to its values.” Neither category was included in last month’s poll on Biden.

White House touts poll

The White House touted the poll in a statement Monday, arguing that “the majority of the country backs President Donald J. Trump and his actions to bring much-needed reforms that are making America great again.”

The statement noted that the poll found widespread support for controversial policy proposals of Trump’s agenda, such as deporting criminal illegal immigrants, cutting wasteful federal spending and restricting transgender athletes to competing exclusively against those who share their biological sex.

It also mentioned the net positive favorability ratings for Trump (+7%), Vice President JD Vance (+4%), Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (+9%), National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard (+3%), and Attorney General Pam Bondi (+1%). Major Democratic Party officials like Biden (-24%) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (-14%) had negative net favorability ratings.