Sierra store opening in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday

The store formerly known as Sierra Trading Post is about to open a new location in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday.

Known simply as Sierra since 2018, the company also has a robust online presence and will be opening on Wilbur Avenue near Silver Lake Mall, which is just off U.S. Highway 95.

Amanda Johnson, assistant vice president and marketing director for Sierra, wrote in an email that the company considered several factors before choosing to expand in Idaho, including the Lake City’s outdoor lifestyle.

“We are so excited to be opening our new Sierra in Coeur d’Alene,” Johnson said. “The popularity of lakeshore activities at Lake Coeur d’Alene as well as the city’s numerous trails and recreational areas made it the perfect spot for Sierra to open.”

The 20,125-square-foot store, at 440 W. Wilbur Ave., will conduct a grand opening on Saturday that begins at 8 a.m. It will include Sierra-branded giveaways and local music.

Sierra, which has 117 stores, is part of the TJX Companies, Inc., which operates more than 5,000 stores in nine countries. The brands include TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra in the U.S.

But Sierra, which was founded in 1986 and also has a store in Meridian, is mostly known for outdoor apparel and gear.

“Whether it’s hiking popular trails in the Canfield Mountains, camping in national forests, fly fishing in Lake Coeur d’Alene, or skiing at Silver Mountain, there’s something for everyone,” according to the release.

Johnson didn’t directly answer how long the company had been looking at the Lake City.

“Here at Sierra, our mission is to encourage shoppers to get active in the ways that suit them best – whether that’s going for a walk along the lakeshore, hiking or cycling the local trails, camping at their favorite spot, or anything in between,” she said.

The store will give shoppers a chance to see in person what the apparel, gear and footwear that is also offered online. After Saturday, the normal store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

To celebrate its arrival in Coeur d’Alene, the company has made a $10,000 donation to nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho. The donation will support the organization’s mission to develop and provide affordable housing for low-income working families throughout Kootenai County.

“We look forward to providing customers with the newest finds from the best brands to help them enjoy everything this beautiful region has to offer,” Johnson said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Sierra was coming to Silver Lake Mall. Sierra is located near the mall on Wilbur Avenue.