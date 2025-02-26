Trump posts video offering imagined vision of Gaza after his takeover plan

A view of tents in front of a ruined high-rise building in Gaza City, Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 24, 2025. In winter and cold, Palestinian citizens continue their daily lives in the ruins of their homes. (Youssef Alzanoun/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) (Youssef Alzanoun)

By Sabrina Rodriguez and Sammy Westfall Washington Post

President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account late Tuesday an apparently AI-generated video that takes viewers on a dreamlike journey through an alternate-reality version of the Gaza Strip, remade according to his proposal for the United States to “own” the territory.

In the video, children emerge from a tunnel into an enclave of resorts and skyscrapers, including gold-trimmed hotels labeled “Trump Gaza.” The montage – suffused with the hallucinatory incongruities typical of viral, AI-generated clips – shows a shirtless Trump sunbathing with his Israeli counterpart, bearded belly dancers on the beach, and Elon Musk eating hummus.

“No more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here,” a voice sings to an electronic dance beat. “Trump Gaza, shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new life.”

Trump has proposed that the United States take over Gaza, permanently removing more than 2 million residents from the Palestinian territory and settling them elsewhere. He has also said he wants to develop the war-torn territory under U.S. control, asserting that Gaza could become the “Riviera of the Middle East.” His plan has prompted outrage and swift rejection from Palestinians and their Arab allies in the region.

The 33-second video begins by showing AI-generated clips of Palestinians walking through rubble in Gaza and then flashes an all-caps red, white and blue title caption asking, “What’s next?”

It features AI-generated shots of a massive gold statue of Trump towering over a traffic circle, a toddler holding a large gold balloon of Trump’s head and bazaar-like gift shops lined with Trump figurines. In several scenes, dollar bills fall from the sky, including over a suit-clad Musk dancing on the beach.

The White House did not respond to questions about who produced the video and how Trump obtained it to share on his Truth Social account and on Instagram. In a statement, Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, reiterated Trump’s stated goal of wanting to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle Palestinians.

“As President Trump has said, Gaza in its current state is unhabitable for any human being,” Kelly said. “President Trump is a visionary, and his plan to have the United States involved in Gaza’s rebuilding will allow for Palestinians to resettle in new, beautiful communities while improving conditions in the region for generations to come.”

Trump has given mixed answers about whether Palestinians would be permitted to return to Gaza as part of his plan for the United States to take ownership of the territory and rebuild it. He said that Palestinians and “many people” would be able to live in Gaza when he first announced his plan earlier this month. Days later, in an interview with Fox News, he described his vision as “a real estate development for the future” and said he would own it – and that Palestinians would settle in permanent housing elsewhere.

Trump’s proposal has been broadly condemned as tantamount to ethnic cleansing. Leaders from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have been scrambling to put together an alternative plan for Gaza.

On Wednesday morning, critics of the president took to social media to slam his posting of the video, with many describing it as callous and disturbing.

“The video advocating for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza published on President Trump’s social media is not only arrogant and disrespectful, but also violates international law and human rights,” said Mustafa Barghouti, a Palestinian opposition politician in the West Bank, in a statement.

Even on his own platform, Truth Social, some viewers found the video strange or distasteful. Among the trending comments was one calling it “in very bad taste and just plain horrible!!” Another said: “This was weird for me and I love you Trump- This should be deleted.” Several top comments said the gold statue in Gaza in particular was “frightening” and “100% wrong.”

Ismail al-Thawabta, head of the Hamas government media office in Gaza, condemned the video “in the harshest terms,” calling it “degrading.” He said Palestinians will not allow any force to “impose a reality” that contradicts their identity – “even if that force is the United States.”

Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said in a statement that Trump was “once again proposing ideas and solutions that do not take into account the cultures and interests” of Palestinians. “Our goal is not to improve our prison conditions but to get rid of the prison and the jailer,” Naim said, adding that Palestinians must first be enabled to establish their state before any building occurs.