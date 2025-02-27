10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 28-March 2

1 “The Big Lebowski” on 35mm: Watch the cult classic movie on 35mm film at the Garland Theater. The 6 p.m. screening is family-friendly with nonalcoholic beverages. The 8:30 p.m. screening features adult drinks, including Dry Fly White Russians. Lebowski attire is encouraged in order to win a prize. Friday. The Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $10.

2 No-Li Mardi Gras Party: A Mardi Gras-themed party with live saxophone music, a king cake, a limited edition small-batch Mardis Gras beer release and prizes to be won. 6-10 p.m. Friday. No-Li Brewhouse, 1003 E. Trent Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Inlander Restaurant Week Highlights with Adriana Janovich: Food writer and journalist Adriana Janovich spotlights various restaurants included in this year’s Inlander Restaurant Week. 4-5 p.m. Friday. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Closing the Book on Cold Cases: Explore the tools that help connect DNA evidence with genealogical research. Hosted by the Eastern Washington Genealogical Society. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Improv Meetup: A relaxed and fun opportunity to meet fellow improv lovers, chat about all things improv and connect with others. 6-7 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: Free.

6 Judy Chicago’s “A Seat at the Table”: Dr. Meredith Shimizu, professor of art history at Whitworth University, delves into the significance of various art movements and artists, providing an understanding of the art’s impact on society and history. 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: $10.

7 Ed & Karen Robinson’s “Places, Faces, & Spaces”: An exhibition featuring the works of local artists Ed and Karen Robinson. Themes range from serene landscapes to vivid portraits. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Pend Oreille Arts Council Gallery, 313 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Admission: Free.

8 Chris Kelsey’s “Altered Connections”: Ceramic artist Chris Kelsey showcases themes of change in the form of geometric shapes and geologic forces. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Admission: Free.

9 Live Band Karaoke: Sing karaoke backed by a live band. 8 p.m. Friday. Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino, 14300 W. U.S. Highway 2, Airway Heights. Admission: Free.

10 Pat Simmons: Live music at 6 p.m. Friday. Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar, 324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden. Admission: Free.