7-month-old found dead was left alone with toddler, Yakima police say; mom arrested

Helena Wegner (Tacoma) News Tribune

A 7-month-old baby was found dead in a home with a “severely malnourished” toddler after the children were left alone, according to Yakima police.

The children’s 20-year-old mother was arrested on multiple charges, the Yakima Police Department said at a Feb. 27 news conference.

Police said they were conducting a welfare check at a home at about 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 25. No one answered the door, but police said they could hear a child crying inside.

They went into the home and found the 7-month-old girl dead and a 2-year-old, who were left alone inside, police said.

Police said the toddler was taken to a hospital.

Authorities found the children’s mom at Squaw Rock RV Resort & Campground, police said during the news conference.

She had driven to the campground and ran out of gas, police said, and a note was found on her vehicle asking for gas.

Police said she had not been camping.

She was arrested the charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, domestic violence and family abandonment.

If you suspect a child has experienced, is currently experiencing, or is at risk of experiencing abuse or neglect, your first step should be to contact the appropriate agency. The Child Welfare Information Gateway has a list of state agencies you can contact. Find help specific to your area here.

For additional help, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline has professional crisis counselors available 24/7 , in more than 170 languages. All calls are confidential. The hotline offers crisis intervention, information, and referrals to thousands of emergency, social service, and support resources. You can call or text (800) 422-4453.

If you believe a child is in immediate danger, please call 911 for help.