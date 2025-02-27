Alejandra Perdomo-Menera: State must boost Medicaid funding for assisted living

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Alejandra Perdomo-Menera

I have occupied every possible role in an assisted living community. I started working as a caregiver when I was 16 and then went on to become an activities manager, housekeeper, dietary aide, medical technician, floor nurse, assistant administrator, and now, an executive director. Today, the care that so many rely on in assisted living is on the precipice of a crisis as one-time state funding expires this year and we face a stark disparity in Medicaid funding levels compared to other long-term care services.

In the 20 years since I started my career, I have witnessed our model of long-term care evolve to support a complex spectrum of individuals who need support with behavioral health, aging bodies and memory care. In the community I manage, 95% of our residents are only able to access services because of Medicaid funding provided by the state and federal governments. Our state Legislature is confronting difficult financial decisions due to our current budget deficit, but without a replacement for the bridge funds we currently receive, we will have to shut our doors. Our clients cannot live on their own and most would struggle to find housing without our services.

For my staff, this funding has given them the ability stay in their jobs as opposed to looking for better-paying work at another assisted living community that relies less on Medicaid to lower barriers to care. Assisted living rates have been persistently underfunded since 2018 and are only able to cover 82% of labor costs with the current level of investment by the state.

This means that the remainder of the cost is pulled from other parts of our budget, which reduces what we can offer our patients and how quickly we can respond to staffing shortages. Our patients with low incomes deserve quality care just as much as anyone, but the lack of Medicaid funding puts their care at risk. Proposals to improve Medicaid funding put forward by the Washington Department of Social and Health Services and outgoing Gov. Inslee ought to be adopted.

In addition to funding, there are further opportunities to lower barriers to care in our state. A hurdle I face when hiring caregivers is the archaic licensure system that has created a bureaucratic bottleneck in our workforce. It makes no sense why I must pull qualified staff who have completed all their training and testing off of rotation because they must wait 60 days or more for the state to simply process their licensure application. It threatens to degrade the quality of care we can provide. The Department of Health must eliminate this crippling backlog by permitting facility- and community-based training programs to administer Home Care Aide certification tests.

My favorite part of this job is teaching and mentoring my staff. I tell my team that I want them to be able to continue care for those relying on us even if I drop dead tomorrow. My goal is to educate them in how to effectively support our community so that this kind of service can continue for years to come. Our state laws, however, can be out of sync with the needs of our clients and modern best practices. For example, those individuals who do not need the intensive level of care provided by a skilled nursing facility but still need support managing their insulin levels are not recognized by the state as qualifying for additional funding to address their health care needs. But our staff must attend to them much more frequently than others to check their blood sugar levels and assist with administering insulin. Medicaid funding could support more people in our care if we can better align state law with modern care best practices. It’s time to modernize the statutory language regarding medication assistance and ensure we’re providing critical care to our patients who need it.

Our elected officials have worked hard to invest in assisted living and other critical long-term care models. Their investments have made a positive difference in the lives of our staff, our clients and their families. I have told my children that I want them to find a community like the one I manage for me when I am unable to live on my own anymore. I am proud to live in state and a country where we care for each other. We should stand by our commitments to one another and face this crisis now.

Alejandra Perdomo-Menera is the executive director of Cherrywood Care Assisted Living in Spokane and has spent her entire career working in assisted living communities.