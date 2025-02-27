Commentary: Here’s why Seahawks are wise to give Geno Smith another year

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – It’s quite possible, if not probable, that Ryan Grubb would still be the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks if the team ran the ball more last season. It’s a fundamental aspect to NFL football, and a big reason why Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Still, despite that desire for balance, and despite Mike Macdonald’s beefing up the Seahawks’ defense – this team’s success is still going to come down to the quarterback. Can Geno Smith finally rise to greatness?

It’s looking more and more likely that Smith will be the starting QB for Seattle for the fourth consecutive season. Macdonald, the team’s head coach, said as much at the combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Granted, anything other than a firm “yes” when asked if Geno will be back would be unwise at this point, but a trade is looking less and less likely, as does snagging a star behind center with the 18th pick.

Smith is 34 years old. He’ll be 35 in October. No part about him, however, looked like an aging player last year. He made some remarkable throws. He also ran for 272 yards and two touchdowns – one of which won the game for Seattle vs. the 49ers. The problem with Smith is that he is just so inconsistent.

The good news? That’s a lot easier to overcome than a weak or inaccurate arm.

No doubt that Geno can hit the open (or covered) man. His 70.4 completion percentage last season was the best of his career and fourth among QBs who threw at least 400 passes. He led the NFL in completion percentage two years earlier.

No doubt that Geno can deliver in the clutch, too. He had four fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives last year, and in 2023, led the NFL with five game-winning drives.

After beating the Patriots in Week 2, he said his mindset in those late-game situations is to “put the ball in 7 (his number) hands,” and he regularly came through.

But he had 15 interceptions – the third most in the league – several of which came in the end zone. These came against 21 touchdown passes, which was 13th in the league. Off year? Or is this just him?

To gaze upon Smith’s stats and winning percentage is to see a slightly above-average NFL quarterback. He has made the playoffs once in his three years as the Seahawks starter, and that came in a 9-8 season. But to watch him play every week is to see one of the more talented passers in football regularly take his team out of the game due to a turnover. He feels thiiiis close to being elite.

That overtime loss to the Rams in November may very well have been the reason the Seahawks didn’t make the playoffs. Smith racked up 363 yards passing that game and threw three touchdowns. But there were also three interceptions.

Not all of Smith’s picks last year were his fault. The ones against L.A., however – particularly the 103-yard pick-six, stuck out.

“First of all, I want to start off by apologizing to my teammates, really, and to the city, to the organization,” Smith said after the game. “They put a lot of trust in me with my decision-making, and when they put the ball in my hands, when my teammates play the way they played today and to give us a shot to win the game, I’ve got to make sure we do.”

You can never say that Smith isn’t accountable. He’ll put the blame on himself even when it’s clear his offensive line or receivers were the issue. But decision-making is just as vital to a QB’s success as arm strength or mobility, and too often Smith’s choices put his team in peril.

It’s easy for fans to clamor for a change, and they have every right to vent. The truth, though, is that there aren’t that many quarterbacks in the league better than Smith. A new body isn’t going to fix the issue. Smith harnessing his talent is.

It’ll be interesting to see how the sports books look at these Seahawks given their 10 wins last year (although their 10th came against Rams backups). Their defense went from ghastly to decent under Macdonald and they should return the core of their talent. The big question will be Smith.

He has the ability. He has shown that game after game.

The man has said before that he wants to be discussed as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. This could be the last year he gets that chance.