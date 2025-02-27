Fourth installment of Gonzaga-Kentucky series to take place Dec. 5 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

The fourth installment of the Gonzaga-Kentucky nonconference series officially has a date and location.

The Zags and Wildcats will meet again on Dec. 5 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the home venue of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

A tipoff time and television broadcast details for the game will be announced at a later date and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8 p.m. on March 7 via www.bridgestonearena.com and the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Gonzaga’s Mark Few agreed to a six-year series with former Kentucky coach John Calipari prior to the 2021-22 season. Few’s teams won two games against Calipari’s, beating the visiting Wildcats 88-72 at the Arena in 2021-22 before winning 89-85 at Rupp Arena in 2022-23.

New Kentucky coach Mark Pope, a former nemesis of Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference during his time at BYU, elected to resume the series after accepting the job in Lexington this offseason. Pope’s Kentucky team rallied back from an 18-point deficit to beat Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in December.

The Zags and Wildcats are tentatively scheduled to play twice more, in 2026-27 at Rupp Arena and 2027-28 at McCarthey Athletic Center, to finish out their six-year series.

Gonzaga has made one prior appearance at Bridgestone Arena, beating Tennessee 86-76 in a nonconference game during the 2016-17 season.

The 2025-26 nonconference schedule will also feature games against Baylor (location undecided), UCLA (Climate Pledge Arena) and at Arizona State. Gonzaga will reportedly take part in the Las Vegas-based Players Era Festival over Thanksgiving Week.