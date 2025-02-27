People’s Pharmacy: Losing excess weight is good for your heart

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. My very experienced cardiologist noted recently that for many patients, including me, losing weight improves many heart health issues. It really doesn’t matter how the weight loss happens, as long as it isn’t the result of illness.

If taking a GLP-1 drug like semaglutide leads to weight loss, might not the loss itself improve heart health? I’m thinking that would show up as an improvement for some users even if it’s an indirect effect. What do you think?

A. Results of the SELECT study were published more than a year ago (New England Journal of Medicine, Nov. 11, 2023). This was a placebo-controlled study of more than 17,000 people at high risk for heart problems. Those who used semaglutide for just over three years had significantly lower chances of stroke, heart attack or death from cardiovascular causes.

A recent review and meta-analysis of semaglutide studies found that this drug can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization from heart failure and deaths from cardiovascular causes (International Journal of Obesity, January 2025). As your cardiologist suggests, losing weight is helpful for heart health.

This reader reports that a similar medication, Zepbound (tirzepatide), has been “… a miracle drug. I’m off my blood pressure medicine, I sleep better than I have in years, I’ve no desire for alcohol, and I’ve lost 20 pounds in 2.5 months.” Before people take one of these medicines, they should inform themselves about potential side effects as well as benefits. A reduced desire for alcohol is a benefit, whereas vision loss from NAION (Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy) is a rare but disconcerting adverse reaction.

Q. I take Eliquis because I have atrial fibrillation. Is there any way I could pay less?

A. Eliquis (apixaban) is a life-saving anticoagulant that reduces the risk of blood clots that could cause a stroke. The price in the U.S. is more than $600 for a month’s supply. That’s with a coupon from GoodRx.

The identical brand-name medicine could be purchased from an online Canadian pharmacy for anywhere between $75 and $160, depending upon where the shipment originates. You do have to be careful if ordering online that you are dealing with a legitimate Canadian pharmacy. You can learn how to evaluate such pharmacies in our “eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Another way to learn about Canadian prices is at www.PharmacyChecker.com.

Q. My dermatologist recommended I use petroleum jelly all over my body after showering to help with my eczema. It has worked very well, but should I be concerned about using a petroleum product on my skin every day?

A. Petroleum jelly, also known as petrolatum, paraffin and Vaseline, is a common moisturizer. Dermatologists have been recommending it for decades. Most people tolerate it well, although some people may be allergic to petroleum-based products.

One of the more controversial uses for petroleum jelly is in the nose to prevent crusting or nosebleeds in the winter. We strongly recommend against this idea because if petrolatum is inhaled, it can cause damage to the lungs (Chest, March 1994).

One reader described his experience: “Several years ago, I started to have dry nasal passages. My doctor didn’t help, though he prescribed an antihistamine and told me to use saline nasal spray. My nose would dry up very quickly even after spraying.

“I started to use Vaseline, as I was desperate. … About a year later, I started to have breathing problems. … Initially, I thought it was due to a cold, so I stopped the Vaseline. Within a couple of days, I noticed an improvement in my breathing. Then, I found out about lipoid pneumonia. I will not be using petroleum jelly in my nose again.”

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.