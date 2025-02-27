Season 5 ‘American Idol’ winner Taylor Hicks to play Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

“American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks is making a trip to Spokane this week.

Before winning the fifth season of “American Idol” in 2006, the Alabama-born man had a somewhat established career in the Southeast. His music has always been a combination of sounds derived from rock, blues and soul.

After winning the title of American Idol, he was signed and released his debut single, “Do I Make You Proud?” to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Hicks also released his self-titled major label debut album in late 2006.

Hicks is known for other songs like “Porch Swing,” “Gives You Hell” and “Six Strings and Diamond Rings.”

He has also acted in productions of the musicals “Grease” and “Shenandoah.”

Hicks will be performing at Spokane Tribe Casino’s Spokane Live on Friday. Tickets, starting at $10, can be purchased through AXS.