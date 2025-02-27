Spokane Audubon offering free birding field trips
The Spokane Audubon Society has a bunch of field trips planned this spring for people who want to know more about their local birds.
The trips include bird walks and watching migrating waterfowl at sites around the region.
Some of the events require pre-registration at www.audubonspokane.org.
Here’s the full lineup:
- March 5, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Rd., Spokane Valley
- March 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan
- April 2, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 South Henry Rd., Spokane Valley
- April 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan
- April 18, 5 – 8 p.m., Evening bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney
- April 19, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney
- May 7, 8 a.m – 12-noon., Saltese Flats bird walk, Doris Morrison Learning Center, 1330 S. Henry Rd., Spokane Valley
- May 10, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., Child-friendly bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney
- May 10, 10:30 – 12-noon., Spring waterfowl migration at Reardan Audubon Lake Wildlife Area, 350 E. Railroad Ave, Reardan
- May 16, 5 – 8 p.m., Evening bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney
- May 17, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Morning bird walk, Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, 26010 S. Smith Rd., Cheney
- May 31, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m., Riverside State Park- Pine Bluff bird hike, Carlson Trailhead, Nine Mile Falls