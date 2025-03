A 13-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday evening in Spokane Valley.

The girl was taken to the hospital for possible neck and back injuries but was conscious and alert, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday near Trent Avenue and Park Road, according to a news release from WSP.

Westbound lanes were temporarily blocked while troopers cleared the scene.