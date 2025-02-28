A Grip on Sports: The first great weekend of 2025 is tough in one regard – the sunshine and mild temps may force all of to make hard choices

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Yes. The weekend is going to be great – at least the Spokane weather will be. But before we can revel in the future, we have to pay homage to the past. Thursday night, to be exact. A split decision on the local college basketball scene.

•••••••

• Well, the term “split decision” may not be exactly right. It implies 50/50 in some regard, though in boxing, where the cliché grew up, the split resides at two of three.

Let’s just use it on this last day of February in something akin to the boxing sense, all right?

The four local Big Sky teams – Idaho and Eastern Washington’s men and women – all lost, one of which – the Eagle men at home – on a last-second shot.

Those four losses weigh down the results from Thursday to such a degree that even Gonzaga’s women, winning on the road to stay knotted up with Portland atop the West Coast Conference standings, and WSU’s men and women, fire-dousing wins over San Diego and Pepperdine, respectively, can overcome.

Heck, listen to the Cougar faithful on Elon Musk’s website and you might even think the men lost. No, they didn’t. The final score was 93-86, home team. When you have been playing as poorly as the Cougars have lately (five consecutive losses) and did in last night’s second half, then the scoreboard numbers are the most-important thing. Actually, the only thing anyone will remember in 30 years.

Sure, the Cougars led by 30 at one point. Sure, they gave up 61 points in the second half to the WCC’s last-place team. Sure, they committed 23 turnovers, including one every 30 seconds down the stretch. But they won. On Senior Night.

And, because of that, they are just a Saturday night win in Malibu away – Pepperdine is 4-13 in conference – from grabbing the sixth seed in the upcoming WCC tournament.

From that start point, with a bye until the third round, there’s a chance. OK, sure, it’s a Lloyd Christmas-sort-of-one, but it’s hoops. March madness hoops, of a sort. And anything can happen.

• So what is happening this weekend? Anything cool enough to pull you away from the first warm sun of the (soon-to-be) spring and sit inside?

Not sure. Everyone’s threshold is different. I’m going to spend some time watching high school hoops – it’s State tourney time in Washington – Saturday. Otherwise, there is little on the TV that interest me. During the day.

Take tomorrow for example. There are good men’s games on – No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky (10 a.m., ABC) and No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee (1 p.m., ESPN) – but are SEC matchups what will draw folks inside? Not sure. All the WCC games of note are at 7 – WSU at Pepperdine (ESPN+) and Oregon State at No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CBS Sports) – or 8 – Gonzaga vs. USF at the Chase Center (ESPN).

The women have their best that day at night as well. No. 4 USC at No. 2 UCLA (6, Fox), a rematch of a classic Big Ten matchup won by the Trojans. The best of the sunlight hours? Around these parts it is the GU women at Santa Clara (2, ESPN+), as the Zags try to assure themselves the WCC’s top seed.

If you actually want to watch college hoops in person, there are men’s games available. Weber State is at Idaho and Idaho State, led by former Central Valley High star Dylan Darling is at EWU (both start at 2 and can be seen on ESPN+).

But the best Saturday night game might be at Whitworth, though “might” is actually in play here. The Pirates host Lewis & Clark at 8 p.m. in tonight’s first round of the Northwest Conference tournament. Win and they will play the Whitman/Pacific Lutheran winner Saturday at 6 p.m.

By the time those games tip, it will be dark. The sun will be asleep. Sure, your feet may be barking after the first long walk of March or your back may be asking why you bent the way you did so often all day, but that’s nothing a couple aspirin can’t alleviate.

•••

WSU: As Greg Woods points out in his game story, last night’s Pullman contest roughly paralleled the Cougs’ season. Locked in first half, sloppy second. … The women finished up their regular season at Pepperdine, not playing their best but winning. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the No. 1 story to read today? That would be John Canzano fairly assessing the Larry Scott tenure with the conference and his cautioning words for the LPGA. … Jon Wilner shares the news the Mountain West approached the Pac-12 about taking their issues to mediation. …The NCAA Tournament’s expansion is not a sure thing. Yet. … Are the Oregon men headed toward another tournament run? … Oregon State had an epic home season. … Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd had praise for the sons of Utah’s fired head coach. Craig Smith had a son on staff and one on his team. … Arizona State has the Utes next. … The Big Ten road beckons UCLA once more. … Arizona has decided to play Auburn and Alabama on back-to-back weekends next season. … The Mountain West race is headed to the stretch run. … Fresno State removed another player from its roster as the gambling probe stretches on. … A San Diego State standout has future options. … So does a Colorado State one. … The Oregon State women could have clinched the WCC’s fourth seed last night. Instead, they squandered a second-half lead and lost at Saint Mary’s. … It looks as if Cal will be playing in the NCAAs. … Could USC earn the top seed? … In football news, one of the better Huskies last year is trying to show in Indianapolis why he had such success. … Oregon State has lost some assistant coaches to the NFL, a process Trent Bray says will accelerate for everyone. … Dan Lanning has an NFL coach in his corner.

Gonzaga: A great first half allowed the women to win on the road, topping Pacific 72-56. One more win and Lisa Fortier’s team will once again have to bring just their home uniforms to Las Vegas. Greg Lee has this coverage of Thursday night’s game. … The men will face off against Kentucky once more next season. The two teams will meet Dec. 5 in Nashville. Theo Lawson has all the particulars in this story. … Another day, another column about why Gonzaga may miss the NCAAs. … Elsewhere in the WCC, Saint Mary’s first game as a ranked team almost resulted in its last. The Gaels barely got past Loyola Marymount 58-55.

EWU: The Eagles were shorthanded last night in Cheney. But Weber State’s Alex Tew wasn’t. The 6-foot-11 post got his hand on an inbound pass to the rim and guided it into the hoop as time expired, giving the Wildcats a 66-64 victory. Dan Thompson was there and has this story. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana moved closer to the men’s crown with a win over Sacramento State. … Montana State went cold and lost in Portland. … The Montana State women clinched the regular season title with a home win over Portland State. … Montana snapped its four-game losing streak. … Portland State’s upcoming football schedule has some oddities. … Two UC Davis offensive linemen have started a podcast.

Whitworth: The Pirate men have what they wanted when the season began. A great NCAA resume. The NWC’s regular season crown. The resulting home tournament. Now they have to win twice to lock-in another goal: An NCAA Division III tourney berth. Ethan Myers has a preview of the Northwest Conference tournament weekend.

Idaho: In a battle of local high school point guards, the Bengals’ Darling led ISU past Kolton Mitchell’s Vandals 69-65. Mitchell played his high school hoop at Lake City. Peter Harriman has more in his game story.

Preps: Libby Roberts comes from a wrestling family. She will leave high school with four State title for University High. But she will leave more. As Madison McCord describes it, she will leave a legacy behind as well. … Former Ferris High pitcher Andrew Kittredge has developed a new pitch for his first season with the Orioles.

Seahawks: The salary cap woes may be behind this, but reports state Seattle has told safety Rashawn Jenkins he can try to fine the Hawks a trade partner. … We linked this Times piece yesterday on why it is wise to re-sign Geno Smith. It is on the S-R site today.

Mariners: Randy Arozarena has a secondary job this spring. Mentor. … We linked this Times story yesterday on the good problem the M’s have. It is available on the S-R site now. … They also lost twice yesterday, though a new pitcher showed a blazing heater.

•••

• Visiting with a good friend this morning. Catching up, as he now lives in Boise – another poor choice in a lifetime of them, right Joe? What’s that? Yes, I know. Having me as a friend illustrates that as well. Until later …