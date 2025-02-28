‘A light’: Owner of Inland Kava Bar in Coeur d’Alene identified as victim of Post Falls homicide

The Post Falls man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new partner was repeatedly harassing her leading up to the shooting, court records say.

Nathan Rogers, the owner of Inland Kava Bar in Coeur d’Alene, was shot to death last weekend in the Idaho home he shared with his girlfriend.

Jason Rook, 47, was lying in wait at the house with a gun and a mask, court records say. Rogers, 46, came home while his girlfriend went to pick up her daughter from a friend’s house. It was then she noticed on the Ring camera app on her phone that a man was wandering around the house.

She watched another video that showed the man shoot Rogers. She immediately called police, according to court records.

Rogers’ girlfriend identified Rook as the man in the Ring videos because the two had dated for more than a year before separating in 2023. She told investigators she was being harassed by Rook in the year leading up to Rogers’ death – Rook was sending messages to her and her friends implying they “belong together” because they are “true loves,” court records say.

In the past two weeks, Rook was also sending explicit photos to Rogers’ business page on Instagram. According to court records, Rogers’ girlfriend applied for a protection order against him and was going to turn it in to court the next day.

Rook was arrested near the 3400 block of West Seltice Way, according to a Post Falls Police Department news release.

Post Falls Police Lt. Brian Harrison said Rook was hiding in his vehicle, which was backed into a garage at an apartment complex that is under construction. Harrison said law enforcement surveilled him before moving in for the arrest.

Rook is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Rogers’ girlfriend has since set up a GoFundMe for his funeral expenses.

“Nathan was more than a business owner – he was a friend, a father, a son, a brother, a mentor, and a light to so many in the community. His passion for creating a space of connection and peace at Inland Kava Bar brought people together in ways that only he could,” the post says. “His kindness, warmth, and unwavering spirit will never be forgotten.”

Inland Kava Bar is also hosting a celebration of life in honor of Rogers on Saturday at 2 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

“We invite you to Inland Kava Bar to celebrate the life of our beloved owner, Nathan Rogers. Let’s come together to share stories, raise a shell, and honor the incredible impact he had on our community,” the post said. “All are welcome. Let’s remember Nathan the way he would have wanted – surrounded by love, laughter, and the people who meant the most to him.”