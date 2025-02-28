Northwest BachFest returns Saturday, Sunday with Zuill Bailey and world-renowned husband-wife duo

From staff reports

From staff reports

Northwest BachFest returns this weekend with two concerts featuring world-renowned musicians at Barrister Winery.

The first program at 7 p.m. Saturday will showcase the talents of Zuill Bailey on cello and husband-wife duo Kurt Nikkanen (violin) and Maria Asteriadou (piano). The trio will play Maurice Ravel’s Sonata for Violin and Cello, Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Cello and Piano and Gabriel Fauré’s Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Major.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the musicians will come together again to play Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer” and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.

Northwest BachFest Artistic Director Bailey is a triple Grammy award-winner, and is widely considered one of the premier cellists in the world.

Nikkanen is a graduate of the Juilliard School and is concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra with a private teaching studio in New York.

Nikkanen lives in Manhattan with his wife, pianist Asteriadou, who is a native of Greece. She holds a doctorate degree of music arts from the Manhattan School of Music after a master’s degree from the Julliard School.

Bailey is a Julliard alumnus, as well.

General admission tickets are $45 for each concert, and $10 each for students. To buy GA tickets, visit nwbachfest.com. Student tickets can only be purchased in person one hour before each performance.

Doors open one hour prior to the event. If an event is not sold out, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

Barrister Winery is located at 1213 W. Railroad Ave. in downtown Spokane.