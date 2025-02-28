This day in history: First steps were taken toward what would eventually become Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Washington state’s congressional delegation introduced two bills to create wilderness areas in the Alpine Lakes regions of the Cascades.

Rep. Brock Adams said the proposals “were essential to protect the natural beauty of the Alpine Lake wilderness.”

The different bills reflected varying opinions about how large the wilderness area should be. One would have created an Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area and a separate Enchantment Wilderness Area.

The other would have created a much larger wilderness designation encompassing both areas. This was the one supported by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups.

The Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area encompassing most of the larger area was enacted a year later.

From 1925: Daniel M. “Uncle Dan” Drumheller, a former Pony Express rider and one of Spokane’s best-known pioneers, died at age 84.

He arrived in Walla Walla in 1861 and worked as a cattleman throughout central Washington, at one point operating the “largest ranch in the Northwest” in the Crab Creek country.

He moved to the fledgling town of Spokane Falls in 1880, where he operated wholesale and retail meat businesses. He later was the founder of Traders National Bank.

He was active in civic affairs and was elected mayor of Spokane, serving from 1892 to 1893.

The Chronicle said he earned the nickname “Uncle Dan” because he had “advised many when they first entered business and aided them financially.”

Drumheller Springs in north Spokane bears his name, because he operated a slaughterhouse right below the spring for years. It had previously been known by several other names, including Lone Pine, Spring Hill and Garry’s Spring, after Chief Spokane Garry.