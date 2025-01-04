Whitworth bounces back with 97-88 win over Puget Sound

From staff reports

Jake Holtz finished with 29 points and eight rebounds, and Garrett Long added 24 points in Whitworth’s 97-88 win over visiting Puget Sound in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.

The Pirates improved to 10-1 overall, 1-1 in the NWC. UPS fell to 5-6, 0-2.

Women

Puget Sound 92, Whitworth 75: The Pirates (4-7, 1-1) couldn’t overcome a slow start, and the Loggers (2-9, 1-1) earned a road conference win behind Paige Oh’s 22 points.