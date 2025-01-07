Ask the doctors: Protect yourself, others by staying home with the flu

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My sister and I are roommates, and we are both back to in-person work. We keep getting sick because co-workers with the flu won’t stay home and aren’t careful. I doubt we are the only ones wishing for a code of good behavior for when you’re sick. Can you talk about that?

Dear Reader: We agree that the concerns you have raised, along with the sense of frustration, are shared by many people. Whether it is in an office environment, a social gathering or the many public places people visit throughout the course of a day, just a moment of contact with someone in the infectious stage of an influenza infection can seal your fate for the next few weeks. For anyone, living through a case of the flu is deeply unpleasant. But for older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems, a respiratory illness can pose a real danger. All of which makes it important to abide by the rules of good flu etiquette.

It is important to remember that the flu is extremely contagious, particularly in the early days of the illness. Someone standing just 6 feet away from a cough or a sneeze can become infected. The droplets that are emitted, which contain live virus, can hang in the air for more than an hour. They also land on surfaces, where the virus can persist for many hours. That puts people at risk of infection long after the individual who is ill has left.

The first rule of good flu etiquette is to stay home. Someone with the flu can spread the illness a day or so before symptoms appear, and for up to a week after. Over-the-counter medications can ease symptoms, but even though you may feel better, you are still actively infectious. Be kind to your body as it rallies the immune system to fight the viral invaders. Rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat nutritious meals and get plenty of sleep.

Throughout the course of a bout of the flu, take protective measures. Remember to wash your hands, as it is easy to spread the virus to anything you touch. The most common surfaces are doorknobs, light switches and cabinet handles. It’s a good idea to set a dedicated wastebasket for used tissues. Use a plastic liner, and seal it up when you dispose of the contents. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, as that pumps live viral particles into the air. Make an effort to socially distance, particularly at the start of an illness.

When you do get back to your regular routine, stay vigilant. Using a mask will protect the people around you. Arm yourself with hand sanitizer and plenty of tissues. It’s also a good idea to let people know that you have recently been sick. That gives both of you a graceful way to postpone the handshake or hug or kiss that may be your usual greeting. And if you haven’t yet, please get a flu shot. It lowers the risk of infection – and also of severe illness.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.