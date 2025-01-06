Naomi Osaka, rapper Cordae break up after 5 years together

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

It’s splitsville for tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae after a five-year relationship.

The former couple, who welcomed a baby girl named Shai in 2023, are officially over, according to the four-time Grand Slam champ.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad,” she shared on Instagram Monday. “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because our daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

The announcement followed her dropping out of a championship match at the WTA Auckland Open Sunday due to an abdominal injury. The 27-year-old, who previously held the No. 1 seed in WTA rankings, is also set to play in the Australian Open next week.

She and the Grammy nominee went public with their relationship in 2019 when they went on a date to a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Two years later, Cordae, 27, revealed that he didn’t know Osaka was a tennis star at first.

In that same profile, he praised Osaka’s “worldly perspective” and she referred to him as “quite a romantic dude.”

The Japan-born athlete announced her pregnancy in January 2023.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court, but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she posted on Instagram along with a sonogram photo.