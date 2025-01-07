Stage Listings

Comedy

Moshe Kasher – Live stand-up comedy by Moshe Kasher. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. FridayJan. 10. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $27-$37. (509) 318-9998.

Choose to Lose 2025 – Live improv game show where audience members can pick players, games, and more. Every Friday in Jan. at 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. $9. (509) 747-7045.

Laura Peek – Live stand-up comedy by Laura Peek. Sunday only. 7 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-32. (509) 318-9998.

Aaron Chen – Live stand-up comedy by Aaron Chen. Wednesday only. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Trae Crowder – Live stand-up comedy by Trae Crowder. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-35. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Swing and Ballroom Dance – No age limit, no partner needed, private lessons available. Friday. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. Four-week session: $30/individual, $50/couple. (208) 448-2601.

Sandpoint Contra Dance – Live music, lively caller, all dances taught and called. No experience or partner needed; new dancers welcome and encouraged to arrive early for introductory session at 7 p.m. 7-10 p.m. Friday. Sandpoint Community Hall, 204 S. First Ave., Sandpoint. Free.

Quiero-Flamenco: Gradience – A two-hour program of live flamenco music and dance featuring world-class musicians and dancers to show modern and traditional forms of flamenco. 7 p.m. Friday. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. $30-35. (509) 313-2787.

Contra Dance – Newcomer’s session at 7:15 p.m. followed by the dance. 7 p.m. Saturday. East Spokane Grange, 1621 N. Park Road, Spokane Valley. $7 members/$10/non-members. (509) 928-0692.

Dancing with Vincas Greene – Adult experienced dancers can dance with Vytal Movement’s Founding Director Vincas Greene and based in Cunningham technique. Check for updates and cancellations at vytalmovement.org. 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Vytal Movement Dance, 7 S. Howard St. $15.

Spring Chicks Clogging – Participants can join a group of cloggers to better their clogging skills on Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information contact Jan at 509-290-0245. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. (509) 327-2861.

Square Dance with the Whirlaways – Learn how to square and round dance with the Whirlaways. Snacks and breaks will be provided. 1-3 p.m. Wednesday. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. (509) 327-2861.

Contra Dance – Newcomers session at 7:15 p.m. followed by the dance. 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members/$10/non-members. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

‘Winnie the Pooh’ – Local playwright Cynda Weitz debuts her new play based on the Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Shows through Jan. 26 . 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Spokane Children’s Theatre, 2727 N. Madelia Ave. $12-18. (509) 328-4886.

‘Sweat’ – What if everything you worked for – your job, your friends, your future – was suddenly at risk of slipping away? Lynn Nottage’s searing Pulitzer Prize-winning drama pulls back the curtain on the fractures in the American Dream, offering an unflinching look at the human toll of economic upheaval. Content warning: This play contains frequent strong profanity, occasional racial epithets and violence. Shows Jan. 17-Feb. 2. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $30. (509) 325-2507.