Idaho Fish and Game investigating killing of bald eagle near Sandpoint

From staff reports

Idaho wildlife officials are investigating the illegal shooting of a bald eagle near Sandpoint last month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that the eagle was believed to have been killed between Dec. 24 and 26 near Sunnyside Road close to Fisherman Island on Lake Pend Oreille.

The eagle was found alive but was euthanized because of its injuries after a medical examination. During a necropsy, steel BBs were found throughout the bird’s body.

Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which prohibits the killing of the birds.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking anyone who has information about the incident to call conservation officer Will Fuller at 208-954-3302 or to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Fish and Game’s release says a Citizens Against Poaching monetary reward will be requested for people who provide “credible, detailed information” that helps identify and charge those who were involved.